Pokémon Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Boss Coffee Collaboration

Complete your Pokédex with coffee cans?!

The Pokémon franchise announced it has partnered with Japanese beverage maker SUNTORY 's Boss Coffee line for a set of Pokémon 30th Anniversary coffee cans on Tuesday. Select Boss Coffee cans will feature Pokédex entries for such Pokémon as Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Totodile, Chikorita, and Pikachu, beginning on June 1.

Image via x.com ©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. © SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED.

Cans of Boss Coffee Muto Black, Boss Coffee Zeitaku Bito, Boss Coffee Rainbow Mountain Blend, Boss Café au Lait, and Premium Boss Bito will feature the Pokédex cans.

Fans can also win one of 15 jackets or 1,500 t-shirts as part of the campaign. The jackets will feature the Boss Coffee logo on the back and designs inspired by Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. The Bulbasaur jacket comes with a mini backpack that can hold flowers, the Charmander jacket lights up in the back like Charmander's tail, and the Squirtle jacket comes with a water squirt gun complete with a water storage backpack.

Image via mobile.suntory.co.jp ©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. © SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED.

The t-shirts will feature the footprints of the starter Pokémon from the Kanto, Johto, Hoen, Sinnoh, and Unova regions.

Image via mobile.suntory.co.jp ©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. © SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED.

Boss Coffee will also release two-packs of Warudake Craft Boss with Pokémon charms during the collaboration period. Four different charms are set to come with the packs: Pikachu and Eevee, the nine water starter Pokémon , the nine grass starter Pokémon , and the nine fire starter Pokémon .

Image via mobile.suntory.co.jp ©2026 Pokémon. ©1995-2026 Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. © SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED.