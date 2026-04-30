Popolocrois Story Manga Author Yousuke Tamori Dies at 74

Tamori died on April 10, private funeral was held

Image via Amazon © Yousuke Tamori, fukkan.com

The official website of the Japan Cartoonists Association announced on April 20 that manga author Yousuke Tamori had died on April 10. He was 74.

A private funeral attended by family members was held, in accordance with Tamori's wishes.

Tamori's personal website has also posted an announcement regarding his death. The website also posted a previous message from Tamori expressing his intention of participating in the upcoming Japan Comic Art Expo that will be held on May 9-10.

Tamori made his debut with his Popolocrois Story ( Popolocrois Monogatari ) manga. Tamori published the manga in Dakkusu and Puff ( Pafu ) in 1978-1979 before serializing it in Asahi Shōgakusei Shimbun from 1981 to 1986. Poplar Publishing republished the series into three compiled volumes in 2003.

A television anime adaptation, also titled Popolocrois Monogatari , ran from 1998 to 1999. An anime sequel, simply titled PoPoLoCrois , ran from 2003 to 2004 with a new main character.

The manga also inspired a series of game adaptations since 1996. The game series celebrated is 20th anniversary in 2016. XSEED Games released Return to PoPoLoCrois : A Story of Seasons Fairytale for the Nintendo 3DS in March that year, and a sequel smartphone game launched in 2018.

Sources: Japan Cartoonists Association, Sponichi Annex via livedoor News