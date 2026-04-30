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Popolocrois Story Manga Author Yousuke Tamori Dies at 74
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website of the Japan Cartoonists Association announced on April 20 that manga author Yousuke Tamori had died on April 10. He was 74.
A private funeral attended by family members was held, in accordance with Tamori's wishes.
Tamori's personal website has also posted an announcement regarding his death. The website also posted a previous message from Tamori expressing his intention of participating in the upcoming Japan Comic Art Expo that will be held on May 9-10.
Tamori made his debut with his Popolocrois Story (Popolocrois Monogatari) manga. Tamori published the manga in Dakkusu and Puff (Pafu) in 1978-1979 before serializing it in Asahi Shōgakusei Shimbun from 1981 to 1986. Poplar Publishing republished the series into three compiled volumes in 2003.
A television anime adaptation, also titled Popolocrois Monogatari, ran from 1998 to 1999. An anime sequel, simply titled PoPoLoCrois, ran from 2003 to 2004 with a new main character.
The manga also inspired a series of game adaptations since 1996. The game series celebrated is 20th anniversary in 2016. XSEED Games released Return to PoPoLoCrois: A Story of Seasons Fairytale for the Nintendo 3DS in March that year, and a sequel smartphone game launched in 2018.
Sources: Japan Cartoonists Association, Sponichi Annex via livedoor News