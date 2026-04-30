Music Awards Japan Nominates Kenshi Yonezu's 'Iris Out,' Sakanaction's 'Kaiju,' AiNA THE END's 'On The Way' for Best Song

The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association (CEIPA) announced on Thursday the nominees for its inaugural Music Awards Japan event. The awards nominated Kenshi Yonezu 's "IRIS OUT" (from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc ), sakanaction 's "Kaiju" (from Orb: On the Movements of the Earth ), and Aina The End 's "On The Way" (from DAN DA DAN Season 2) for Song of the Year. The same three songs were also nominated for Best Anime Song along with Kenshi Yonezu & Hikaru Utada 's "JANE DOE" (from Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc ), and FRUITS ZIPPER 's "Hacha Mecha Wacha life!" (from Crayon Shin-chan ). "IRIS OUT," JANE DOE," and "On The Way" are also nominated for Best J-POP Song.

Other nominees for Song of the Year includes HANA's "Blue Jeans" and M!LK's "Sukisugite Metsu!."

Mrs. Green Apple , sakanaction , and Kenshi Yonezu were nominated for Artist of the Year, along with Fujii Kaze and HANA.

"IRIS OUT" is also nominated for Best Global Hit, Best Japanese Song in Asia, Best Japanese Song in Europe, Best Japanese Song in North America, and Best Japanese Song in Latin America. Other nominees for Best Japanese Song in North America include King Gnu 's "AIZO" (from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 ), Lotus Juice and Azumi Takahashi's "It's Going Down Now" (from Persona 3 Reload ), Taku Iwasaki 's "Outlaws Get No Entry" (from Gachiakuta ), and Creepy Nuts ' "Otonoke" (from DAN DA DAN ).

Other nominees for various subcategories are listed on Japan Music Awards' website. Fans can vote on the categories online.

The Music Awards Japan's Award Week will start from June 5 until June 13, and the awards ceremony will be held on June at the SGC Hall Ariake of the Toyota Arena Tokyo. The major award categories are Song Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, New Artist Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best Global Hit From Japan, and Best Song Asia.

Image courtesy of CEIPA © CEIPA

The event is intended to honor the best musicians in Japan as well as international artists from all over Asia. It will have over 60 total award categories, including honors for "Vocaloid culture," anime, game soundtracks, and "idol culture."

An automated system will select entries based on an "objective metric tied to data" from Billboard Japan, Oricon, GfK/NIQ Japan, Luminate, and other sources, from which domestic voting members will select five nominees for each category. More than 5,000 music industry professionals from Japan and abroad will vote for the winners.

The CEIPA is a collaboration amongst five music industry bodies from Japan.

Last year, Mrs. Green Apple won the Artist of the Year award, and Creepy Nuts ' "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" (from Mashle: Magic and Muscles ' second season) won song of the year at the first Music Awards Japan. "Bling-Bang-Bang-Born" won a total of seven awards.

Sources: Music Awards Japan's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web