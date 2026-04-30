Madoka Magica -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- Anime Film's 3rd Trailer Reveals 2 New Magical Girls, More Staff

Aniplex started streaming on Thursday the third full trailer for Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising - ( Gekijōban Mahō Shōjo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten ), the official sequel to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion film . The trailer revealed two new magical girls and their voice cast. The trailer also announced additional new and returning staff members from the original anime series and films.

Shion Wakayama voices the new magical girl Shichōka (left in image above), and Tomoyo Kurosawa voices Selma Therese.

The new and returning staff members are:

Image via Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise's website © Magica Quartet / Aniplex・Madoka Movie Project

Yukihiro Miyamoto ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Arakawa Under the Bridge ) is directing the film.

The returning cast includes:

The anime film will feature a returning staff from the original anime series and films, including original creators Magica Quartet , chief director Akiyuki Simbo , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , original character designer Ume Aoki , animation character designer Junichirō Taniguchi , composer Yuki Kajiura , alternate space designer Gekidan Inu Curry , and animation studio SHAFT .

The anime film will open on August 28.

SHAFT first hinted at a new work in the franchise through a concept movie in 2015, but the film was only announced in April 2021.

The film has suffered numerous previous delays, the most recent of which happened in January due to production circumstances, delaying the movie from a planned opening in February. Prior to this most recent delay, the film was previously slated to open in Japan in winter 2024, but was delayed in August 2024 to winter 2025, before the delay to February 2026.

The television edition of the P uella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 2: Eternal compilation films began airing in October 2025.

The original 12-episode Puella Magi Madoka Magica television anime premiered in January 2011, and Crunchyroll later streamed the series. The Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 2: Eternal compilation films opened in Japan in October 2012, and then the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion sequel film opened in October 2013. Aniplex of America released the television series, two compilation films, and the sequel film in North America. Funimation also streamed the series.

A television anime adaptation of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game premiered in January 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. The third and final season debuted in April 2022.

The smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and was free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019. The English version of the game ended service in September 2020, and the Japanese version ended service in July 2024.

The Puella Magi Madoka Magica : Magia Exedra smartphone game launched in March 2025, following a delay from 2024 for the staff to "ensure even higher quality in the final game." The game got a version for PC via Steam in July 2025.