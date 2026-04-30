Miko Yasu Launches DanDon Manga Spinoff

5-chapter manga SagaDon debuts on May 14

The combined 22nd and 23rd issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine announced on Thursday that Miko Yasu will launch a spinoff to DanDon titled SagaDon in the next issue on May 14.

Image via Morning © Miko Yasu, 2008-2026 Kodansha Ltd.

The title will run for five chapters.

DanDon is a historical comedy manga, set during the end of the Edo period, which depicts the Father of the Japanese Police (Kawaji Toshiyoshi). Within the mob hidden in the shadows of history, a samurai who gave up being a samurai risks his own life, and fights the information warfare for a bigger cause.

Yasu launched the original series in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in June 2023. Kodansha shipped the 10th compiled book volume on February 20 and will ship the 11th volume on May 26.

Yasu launched Police in a Pod ( Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū ) manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in November 2017, and ended the first part of the manga in June 2022. She put the series on hiatus to prepare for the new manga series. Kodansha published the 23rd volume in February 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The manga won the Best General Manga award in the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2021 and it won the Best General Manga award in the 46th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2022. The manga has more than 5 million copies in circulation, including digital copies sold.

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action series that aired from July to September 2021.