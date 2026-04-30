Machibari's 'Aishiteru, Ore to Issho ni Shinde Kure' Novel Gets Manga Adaptation

Manga adaptation by Samoichi launches on May 15

The June issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine announced on Tuesday that Machibari 's Aishiteru, Ore to Issho ni Shinde Kure ~Zense de Watashi o Koroshita Otto ga Naze ka Guigui Sematte Kimasu~ (I love you, Die With Me ~My husband, Who Killed Me in My Past Life, Is Now Aggressively Pursuing Me for Some Reason~) novel is getting a manga adaptation, which will launch on Ichijinsha 's Zero-Sum Online website on May 15. Samoichi is drawing the manga.

Image via Comic Zero-Sum's X/Twitter account ©Machibari, Samoichi, Ichijinsha

Machibari launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō in December, where it is currently ongoing.

The story centers on Bianca, a reincarnated woman who has memories of her being murdered by her husband from a political marriage, in her past life. This time, she is determined to have a normal married life. But she encounters the prince of a neighboring country named Nero, who is the reincarnation of her husband. She tries to escape from the trauma of her past life, but for some reason, Nero passionately pursues her.

Machibari 's Yomei Wazuka Dakara to Tsuihō Sareta Seijo Desu ga, Junrei no Tabi ni Detara Chō Kenkō ni Narimashita ( The Banished Saint's Pilgrimage: From Dying to Thriving ) and Kenka Bakaridatta Konyakusha ga Ikinari Dekiai Shite Kimasu ( All My Fiancé and I Did Was Fight, But Now He's All Over Me? ) novels also received manga adaptations. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service publishes Komugi Awaya 's adaptation of The Banished Saint's Pilgrimage: From Dying to Thriving , and Shusuisha publishes Makoto Ayase 's manga adaptation of All My Fiancé and I Did Was Fight, But Now He's All Over Me? in English digitally.