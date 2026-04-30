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WEBTOON's ShootAround Heads to Big Screen as YA Live-Action Film
posted on by Wonhee Cho
Aiyana K. White to write film based on Susanna Nousiainen's original webtoon
Entertainment news website Variety reported on Tuesday that Lion Forge Entertainment and WEBTOON Productions are partnering to adapt the popular webcomic ShootAround into a young adult live-action feature film.
The project's writer will be Aiyana K. White, (Severance, The Night Agent). Susanna Nousiainen's (Suspu) original WEBTOON has accumulated more than 28 million views on WEBTOON.
WEBTOON describes the story:
When a zombie apocalypse hits during the practice of a high school basketball team, it's a whole new life for the coach, Jeff. The world's turned upside down and the girls seem to be handling the changes way better than Jeff, who has troubles adjusting. A close-knit group of friends, the girls are eager to tackle this new world with its challenges!
Lion Forge will finance the script, with CEO David Steward II and President Stephanie Sperber producing. On the WEBTOON side, David Madden and Jason Goldberg will serve as executive producers.
Source: Variety (Brent Lang)