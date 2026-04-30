MAPPA Animates New Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Promotional Video

MAPPA animated a promotional video for the Friday release of the third and final volume in the Jujutsu Kaisen ≡ (read as Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo ) spinoff manga from Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami and Cipher Academy illustrator Yuji Iwasaki . The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise teased the video with the tagline, "End the cycle of curses."

The short video features the voices of Jujutsu Kaisen characters Yūji Itadori (voice by Junya Enoki ) and Mahito ( Nobunaga Shimazaki ). Shun Miyakawa directed the short, with Sota Yamazaki designing the characters and Masato Matsunaga producing.

There were no announcements for a full anime adaptation.

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, Yuji Iwasaki, Shueisha

Shonen Jump

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo

MANGA Plus

It's been 68 years since the Culling Game. In 2086, an alien race known as the Simurians arrive on Earth in a spaceship. The fate of the world lies in the hands of two jujutsu sorcerers Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu. Jujutsu sorcerers and aliens, what chaos will be born from this meeting?

'splatform and'splatform both released themanga in English.describes the story:

The manga launched last September as a short-term serialization. The manga ended on March 9. The first volume shipped on January 5 in Japan, and the second volume shipped on March 4. The third volume shipped on Friday.

Akutami launched the main Jujutsu Kaisen manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha also published the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service. The manga has 30 volumes.

The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 , the first part of the third season of the anime, premiered with the first two episodes as a one-hour special on January 8 on the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide, excluding Asia.

