Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Gets 16 Pages of New Epilogues in Final 30th Volume

Manga's 29th, 30th volumes ship on December 25

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga revealed on Saturday that alongside the publication of the 29th and (final) 30th volumes of the manga on December 25, the final volume will have 16 pages of four epilogues newly drawn for the manga. The four epilogues will focus on four characters: Yūko Ozawa, Uraume, Nobara Kugisaki, and Panda.

Image via Jujutsu Kaisen's X/Twitter account © Gege Akutami, Shueisha

Akutami launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018, and ended it on September 30. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha has also published the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2023 and aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapted both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of the manga. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub.

The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc depicts the story of Satoru Gojō and Suguru Getō during their time in school, and when they were still friends. The arc is getting a compilation film that will open in Japan on May 30.

The anime is getting a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc. MAPPA will continue to produce the anime.