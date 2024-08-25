Jujutsu Kaisen 2nd Season Anime's 'Hidden Inventory/Premature Death' Arc Gets Compilation Film in 2025

Arc depicting Satoru Gojō, Suguru Getō's past friendship aired in July 2023

The "Juju Fest 2024" event on Sunday revealed that the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc from the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen television anime will get a compilation film in 2025.

The event also announced that the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will join the " MBS Anime Fes. 2025" event on January 18.

The first anime adaptation of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in Decmeber 2021, and it opened with English subtitles with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2023 and aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapted both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of the manga. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub .

The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc depicts the story of Satoru Gojō and Suguru Getō during their time in school, and when they were still friends.

The anime will get a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc. MAPPA will continue to produce the anime.

Akutami launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 27th compiled book volume on July 5. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service. The manga will end on September 30.