1st-Ever 'One Piece Fest' to Open in Los Angeles on August 25-26

Event will feature immersive "Elbaph Experience" at Inglewood's Cosm Los Angeles

Image courtesy of Toei Animation ©Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha, Toei Animation

Toei Animation announced on Thursday that it will host the "first-ever One Piece Fest" for the One Piece franchise at the Cosm Los Angeles in Hollywood Park in Inglewood, California on August 25 and 26, coinciding with this year's One Piece Day celebration. The event will also have a VIP Preview for guests and media on August 24.

The event will feature an immersive "Elbaph Experience" in the venue's 5,000-square-foot (460-square-meter) display in The Dome, and will also have panels, live performances, and experiences. The event has not yet announced its guests, but it will include English voice actors and Japanese musical acts.

" One Piece Day" is a two-day event commemorating the anniversary of the debut of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga.

Since 2017, the Japan Anniversary Association has acknowledged July 22 as " One Piece Day," commemorating the anniversary of the manga's debut. (Although the manga actually launched on July 19, 1997, it was advertised as launching on July 22.) One Piece Day was held on August 10-11 in 2024, and was held on August 9-10 last year.

Source: Press release