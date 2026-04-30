Chiikawa Anime Casts Momo Harumi as Furuhonya

Harumi voices secondhand book seller

The anime of Nagano 's Chiikawa manga began streaming its second promotional video on Friday. The video announces that Momo Harumi has joined the cast as Furuhonya (Secondhand Book Seller), who has a crab hair ornament.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Image via Comic Natalie © ナガノ / ちいかわ製作委員会

The manga's television anime premiered in April 2022, and it previously aired every Friday within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi , before it began airing twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in April 2023. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and is streaming it on HIDIVE with English subtitles.

Child actress Haruka Aoki (Liza in the Japanese dub of Mighty Express ) voices the titular character Chiikawa as her first television anime voice acting role. Child actor Makoto Tanaka ( Okko's Inn ) voices Hachiware. Ari Ozawa voices Usagi.

The anime's new series premiered in July 2025. Before that, the anime had been rebroadcasting older "pivotal" episodes after its previous series ended regular airing of new episodes in April 2025.

Nagano 's original Chiikawa manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" ( Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu ) known as Chiikawa . Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

Eiga Chiikawa: Ningyo no Shima no Himitsu ( Chiikawa the Movie: The Secret of Mermaid Island), the first anime film adaptation of the manga, will open in Japan on July 24.