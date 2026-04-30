Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games Anime's 2nd Teaser Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, July 7 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Eri Ejima 's Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games ( Tai Ari Deshita: Ojō-sama wa Kakutō Game Nante Shinai ) manga posted the second teaser promotional video for the anime on Friday. The teaser announces a new cast member and the July 7 premiere date for the anime, and also reveals that the rock band Hanabie. is performing the anime's opening theme song "Inochi Mijikashi Tai Suru Otome yo!" (Life is Short, Fight Each Other, Maidens).

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Real-life fighting game player, commentator, and event organizer Aru voices Flamberge (seen below), a well-known fighting game commentator within the anime's story.

The anime will premiere on the AT-X , Tokyo MX , MBS , BS NTV , and Nagasaki Broadcasting Company channels on July 7.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©2025 江島絵理/KADOKAWA/「対ありでした。」製作委員会

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kuromi Girls' Academy is a refined, elegant school that expects the very best in deportment from its young ladies. Aya got into this peerless rich-girls' institution on a scholarship, and hopes to grow as lovely as her fellow student and idol Shirayuri. But Shirayuri hides a terrible secret: she's a trash-talking, combo-chaining, newbie-stomping, ruthless hardcore gamer! Could a mutual indulgence in no-holds-barred video game combat grow into a deeper rapport between these two girls?

The anime will star:

Shōta Ihata ( Domestic Girlfriend , Girlish Number , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is directing the anime at diomedéa . Wataru Watari ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU novels, Girlish Number , The Saint's Magic Power is Omnipotent ) is in charge of the series scripts. Mayuko Matsumoto ( Kan Colle , Parallel World Pharmacy , Chio's School Road ) is designing the characters. Kana Hashiguchi is composing the music.

Other staff members include Scott MacDonald as art director, Maho Takahashi for art setting, Yuki Hayashi as color key artist, Yasuyuki Itou as compositing director of photography, Toshihiko Kojima as editor, and Yayoi Tateishi as sound director. Kadokawa 's professional gaming team FAV gaming , whose members compete in Street Fighter 6, is credited for collaborating on recording.

The anime was delayed from its 2025 debut. The manga's anime adaptation was first announced in 2021.

Ejima launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in January 2020. Kadokawa published the 10th compiled book volume on December 23. Seven Seas will release the ninth volume on April 28.

Source: Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games anime's website

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