CoMix Wave Films' 'Shiranui' Anime Short Unveils Cast in Trailer

The official website for CoMix Wave Films ' new anime short film " Shiranui " unveiled the full trailer for the short on Friday. The trailer announces more cast members for the short.

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The cast includes:

ano as the protagonist Minato

as the protagonist Minato Kana Hanazawa as the mysterious girl Ben-chan

as the mysterious girl Ben-chan Shinichirō Miki as Masaru, Minato's father

Image via Shiranui's X/Twitter account © GAGA Corporation

The film will open in Japan on August 21.

The short is set in a coastal town in Kumamoto at the tail end of summer 1996. The 10-year-old boy Minato lives a precarious life with his drunkard father. Minato's only source of strength is Ben-chan, a goddess in the form of a young girl that appeared in Benten Island. The time he spends with her are the only times where he feels like himself. But when he is about to be separated from Ben-chan due to being sent to a children's home, Minato prays to a Shiranui , a mysterious light floating above the sea, to grant him one wish. His wish, filled with hatred towards his father, eventually becomes a curse.

Rookie director Ryō Katanosaka is directing the film. Katanosaka has been producing independent live-action and animation projects while simultaneously working a job in the fresh fish section of a supermarket. Taro Umebayashi ( Yuri!!! on Ice , The Summer Hikaru Died , Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction ) is composing the music. Ichiko Aoba is performing the theme song.

CoMix Wave Films teased a new anime project by a "rookie director" during Anime Japan 2024.

TOHO acquired 6.09%, of stock in CoMix Wave Films in October 2024.