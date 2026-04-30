Keishi Ayasato's Hitokui Oni no Hanayome Manga Ends

Final volume ships on May 29

Image via Amazon Japan © Keishi Ayasato, Kodansha

This year's 12th issue of Kodansha 's ARTEMIS by sirius magazine published the final chapter of Keishi Ayasato 's Hitokui Oni no Hanayome ( The Bride of the Man-Eating Demon ) manga on Thursday. The fourth and final compiled book volume will ship on May 29.

Ayasato launched the series on Kodansha 's Palcy app in November 2024. The series moved to Kodansha 's ARTEMIS by sirius magazine in May 2025. Kodansha shipped the third volume on January 30.

Ayasato and Masaki Hattori announced in January 2024 a new manga based on the light novels about illustrator rurudo's original character Carneades that launched in Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Flat♭ platform that May.

Ayasato launched the Bride of Demise light novel series with the first volume in July 2020, with illustrations by Karuki Mura .

Ayasato also wrote the Torture Princess - Fremd Torturchen light novel series, with art by Saki Ukai . Yen Press is releasing the novel series. The company also licensed Hina Yamato 's manga adaptation of the novels, and it shipped the omnibus volume in July 2019.

Source: ARTEMIS by sirius issue 12

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