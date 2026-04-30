New Resident Evil Reboot Film Unveils Teaser Trailer

Zach Cregger's film opens on September 18

Sony Pictures Entertainment began streaming on Thursday a trailer for the new live-action reboot of CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game franchise :

The film will open in theaters on September 18.

The film stars Austin Abrams ( Weapons , Euphoria , Wolfs ) as Bryan. The cast also includes Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser ( Richard Jewell, Black Bird , The Fantastic Four: First Steps ).

Zach Cregger ( Barbarian, Weapons ) directs the new film.

Constantin Film and PlayStation Productions are producing the new reboot film. Shay Hatten ( John Wick: Chapter 4 , Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead ) co-wrote the screenplay along with Cregger. Constantin's Robert Kulzer, Vertigo Entertainment 's Roy Lee ( Minecraft ), Miri Yoon ( Woman of the Hour ), and PlayStation Productions are producing. Nicole Brown is overseeing the movie. Dariusz Wolski is the director of photography. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Cregger's film would "take the title to its horror roots and be more faithful to the initial games."

Sony also released the previous movies in the franchise . Four studios, including Warner Bros. and Netflix , were bidding for the film rights.

This film will be the eighth live-action film in the franchise . The first six films in the franchise opened between 2002 and 2017, and all starred Milla Jovovich.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City , the first live-action film reboot in the franchise , opened in the United States in November 2021, and then opened in Japan in January 2022. The film is set in the late 1990s, has a completely original story, and features characters from multiple games in the series. CAPCOM producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi ( Resident Evil 4, Sengoku Basara ) supervised the project.

Resident Evil: Death Island (Japanese title: Biohazard: Death Island ), the latest CG animated film in the franchise , opened in July 2023.

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York inducted the 1996 Resident Evil game into the Video Game Hall of Fame in 2024.

The Resident Evil requiem ( Biohazard requiem ) game launched on February 27 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game has exceeded 6 million units in cumulative sales worldwide. The game is the fastest to reach the milestone in the Resident Evil series.