Warner Bros., Netflix Bid for Rights to New Resident Evil Reboot Film

Zach Cregger will write, direct the film with co-writer Shay Hatten

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Friday that four studios, including Warner Bros. and Netflix , are in a bidding war for the rights to Zach Cregger's ( Barbarian, Weapons ) new live-action reboot of CAPCOM 's Resident Evil survival horror game franchise .

Constantin Film and PlayStation Productions will produce the new reboot film. Shay Hatten ( John Wick: Chapter 4 , Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead ) will co-write the screenplay along with director and writer Cregger. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter Cregger's film will "take the title to its horror roots and be more faithful to the initial games."

This film will be the eighth live-action film in the franchise . The first six films in the franchise released between 2002 and 2017, and all starred Milla Jovovich.

, the first live-action film reboot in the opened in the United States in November 2021, and then opened in Japan in January 2022. The film is set in the late 1990s, has a completely original story, and features characters from multiple games in the series.producer) supervised the project.

Resident Evil: Death Island (Japanese title: Biohazard: Death Island ), the latest CG animated film in the franchise , opened in July 2023.

The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York inducted the 1996 Resident Evil game into the Video Game Hall of Fame in 2024.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. The game then got releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2022. The game received a cloud version for Nintendo Switch, and also launched for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and every iPad and Mac with the M1 chip or later on July 2.

