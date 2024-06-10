News
Resident Evil 7 Game, Resident Evil 2 Remake Get iPhone, iPad, Mac Releases
posted on by Alex Mateo
The main Resident Evil 7: biohazard game and the Not A Hero story DLC will be bundled together. The Gold Edition upgrade with optional DLC will also be available for purchase. The iPhone and iPad versions of Resident Evil 7: biohazard will include enhanced controls and a new Auto Fire feature.
Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. It then got releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2022. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil. The game received a cloud version for Nintendo Switch.
CAPCOM's remake of the Resident Evil 2 survival horror game launched for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. It then got releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2022. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4. The game got a cloud version for Switch.
Source: Press release