Resident Evil 7 Game, Resident Evil 2 Remake Get iPhone, iPad, Mac Releases

Resident Evil 7 biohazard features enhanced controls, Auto Fire

© Capcom

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Resident Evil 2

announced on Monday that it will release itsgame for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and every iPad and Mac with the M1 chip or later on July 2. The company will also release its remake of thesurvival horror game for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The main Resident Evil 7: biohazard game and the Not A Hero story DLC will be bundled together. The Gold Edition upgrade with optional DLC will also be available for purchase. The iPhone and iPad versions of Resident Evil 7: biohazard will include enhanced controls and a new Auto Fire feature.

Resident Evil 7: biohazard shipped for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January 2017. It then got releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2022. The game shipped in Japan under the title Biohazard 7: resident evil . The game received a cloud version for Nintendo Switch.

CAPCOM 's remake of the Resident Evil 2 survival horror game launched for PC, PS4, and Xbox One in January 2019. It then got releases for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in June 2022. The remake has third-person perspective gameplay (changed from the fixed camera angles of the original game), similar to the gameplay introduced in Resident Evil 4 . The game got a cloud version for Switch.

Source: Press release