'My Classmate's a Sexy Actress, and Now We Live Together?!' Anime Reveals Main Cast/Staff, July Debut

The official website of My Classmate's a Sexy Actress, and Now We Live Together?! (O naji Semi no Someya-san ga Sexy Joyū datta Hanashi. ), the television anime of Nigō Shōji 's Onaji Semi no Someya-san ga AV Joyū datta Hanashi. (The Story of Someya, My Classmate in a College Seminar, Was an AV Actress) manga, opened last Friday and revealed the anime's key visual, main cast and staff members, and July debut.

The anime will star:

Riku Miyazora as Ryōsuke Kamiya

Hitomi Yanagi as Rūka Someya

Narue Kurotsuguchi ( Erotic Encounter of the Alien Kind , Lust-Struck Trilogy episode director) is directing the anime at Studio Hōkiboshi . Eeyo Kurosaki ( The Titan's Bride , Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami , Do You Like Big Girls? ) is in charge of series scripts, Hapirai☆Chocobi is designing the characters, TA-KU is in charge of color design, Do Kim Hoan Tran ( Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami , Marika's Love Meter Malfunction ) is the art director, and Iris Jiang ( Room of Guilty Pleasure ) is the compositing director of photography. Kōki Shinkai is editing, Akinori Shiba ( Unexpectedly Naughty Fukami , Room of Guilty Pleasure ) is the sound director at Studio Mausu .

Image via Amazon ©庄司二号/KATTS

Ryōsuke Kamiya

The manga centers on, who notices while watching porn one day that his classmate in college Rūka Someya is starring in an adult video that he is watching. When Ryōsuke privately asks Rūka about it, she tells him that she will have sex with him if he doesn't tell anyone.

The manga launched in KATTS ' Ananga Langa magazine in 2023. The manga has eight chapters.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 30 manga from ComicFesta in the past eight years, with many of the manga being adult or risqué in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website, and recently began releasing anime on OceanVeil .