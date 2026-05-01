The World's Strongest Witch Fantasy Novels Get TV Anime in October

stars in anime about girl discovering walkthrough website to her own world

Square Enix announced on Friday that Mochimaru Sakaki 's The World's Strongest Witch: I'm Starting My Free Life in a World Where Only I Can See the Online Strategy Guide ( Sekai Saikyō no Majo, Hajimemashita: Watashi dake "Kōryaku Site" o Mireru Sekai de Jiyū ni Ikimasu ) light novel series is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in October.

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Azusa Tachibana voices protagonist Rona Hermit.

Jōji Furuta ( ēlDLIVE , Double Decker! Doug & Kirill , Bad Girl ) is directing the anime at the studios Bridge and Aisle . Shoji Yonemura ( Pokémon Journeys: The Series , One Piece 2013-onwards, Bad Girl ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yūki Morimoto ( Cardfight!! Vanguard GZ , Boarding School Juliet , Bad Girl ) is designing the characters.

Image via Amazon © Mochimaru Sakaki, riritto, Square Enix, Yen Press

Yen Press is releasing the light novels in English, and released the second volume on April 14. Yen Press describes the story:

When Lorna manifests a completely useless ability, she's labeled an embarrassment to her family and kicked out of the house. With no money or food, she's about to hit rock bottom. But then, she figures out how to use her supposedly worthless SSS-Rank skill, “Internet.” This cheat-level talent gives her the know-how to gather an unlimited amount of valuable items and easily acquire rare equipment. Armed with godlike knowledge, Lorna's free to do anything she wants! If only she could figure out what “lmfao” means…

Mochimaru Sakaki began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2022. Square Enix published the first print novel volume in December 2022, with illustrations by riritto . The fifth novel volume shipped in May 2025.

Tamaki Toga launched a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Getsu Maga Kichi/ Comic Days website in May 2023. Kodansha published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on February 9, and will publish the 12th volume on May 8.

Comikey publishes both Daisuke Takashima 's manga adaptation of Sakaki's The Strongest Swordsman Has Zero Equipment Slots novel series, as well as Namiki Tsukiyama 's manga adaptation of Sakaki's Final Boss Fake-out novel series in English. Square Enix also publishes both manga in English on its Manga UP! Global website.

Sources: Sekai Saikyō no Majo, Hajimemashita anime's website, Mantan Web

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.