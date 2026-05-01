Dinners with My Darling Fantasy Romance Manga Has Anime in the Works

Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster manga service announced on Thursday that Toi Ishino 's manga adaptation of Mugi Mameta 's Dinners with My Darling: How the Former Monster King Ate Her Way to Happiness ( Aisanai to Iwaremashite mo: Moto Maō no Hakushaku Reijō wa Kimajime Gunjin ni Edzuke o Sarete Shiawase ni Naru ) light novel series has an anime adaptation in the works. The announcement states specifically that the anime is adapting the manga.

The announcement did not reveal any further details about the anime.

Image via MangaPlaza © Mugi Mameta, Toi Ishino, Futabasha, MangaPlaza

MangaPlaza is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

"I am not in love with you." -- Those were the words Abigail's groom uttered to her on the first night of their marriage, causing her to break out in a panic. Sure this may be a marriage of convenience...but what is she to do for meals now?!

Abigail has been mistreated all her life by her family despite being of nobility (or the fact that she was a Dark Lord in her previous life). A refreshing take on the romance genre that follows a noble lady and her quest to discover happiness through scrumptious food and...being hand-fed by her new husband?!

Ishino launched the manga on Gaugau Monster in January 2023. Futabasha released the sixth compiled book volume for the manga in November 2025, and will release the seventh volume on May 7.

Mameta originally serialized the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website from April 2022 to October 2023. Futabasha published the first novel volume with illustrations by Nagisa Hanazome in October 2022, and will release the seventh novel volume on May 7. Cross Inifnite World is releasing the novels in English digitally, and it released the third volume on March 31.