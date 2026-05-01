'100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' Season 3 Slated for July 5

The website for the third television anime season based on Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa 's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ( Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo ) manga announced its July 5 premiere and unveiled a key visual and visuals for three heroines on Friday.

Three of the season's new heroines are:



Yamame Yasashiki, a gardening club member Momiji Momi, a third-year junior high school student

Kishika Torotoro, the president of the girls' kendō (swordfighting) club



The season will premiere on the Tokyo MX channel on July 5 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on Sun TV and BS11 .

Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The new season casts:

Kaori Ishihara as Chiyo Iin, Rentaro's cousin and steadfast class president in her first year of junior high school.

Image via hyakkano.com © 中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

Ayana Taketatsu as Nadi, a Japanese language teacher whose signature look is her cowboy hat and star-spangled scarf.

Image via hyakkano.com © © 中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

Hikaru Sato ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) is returning from directing the first two seasons at Bibury Animation Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is back in charge of the series scripts. Akane Yano ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) continues to design the characters. Shūhei Mutsuki , Shunsuke Takizawa (Trytonelabo), and eba are also returning to compose the music at Lantis .

The first season of the anime premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with subtitles as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

The anime's second season premiered in January 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2019 and it is ongoing. The manga is currently slowing down its pace due to Nozawa's maternity leave.

Shueisha released the manga's 24th compiled book volume in December 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment released the 17th volume in English on March 17 and will release the 18th volume on June 23.