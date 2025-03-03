Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games Anime Reveals TV Format, Main Cast, 2025 Premiere

Kadokawa revealed the teaser visual, television format, main cast, and 2025 premiere of the anime adaptation of Eri Ejima 's Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games ( Tai Ari Deshita: Ojō-sama wa Kakutō Game Nante Shinai ) manga on Monday.

The anime will star:

Ikumi Hasegawa as Aya Mitsuki, an ordinary girl who got into Kuromi Girls' Academy through a scholarship, and has been familiar with fighting games since elementary school.

Kana Ichinose as Mio Yorue, a student at Kuromi Girls' Academy who has the nickname Shirayuri-sama (white lily) because of her beauty and graceful behavior. In reality, she is an extreme gamer and is not very good at studying.

The manga's anime adaptation was first announced in 2021.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kuromi Girls' Academy is a refined, elegant school that expects the very best in deportment from its young ladies. Aya got into this peerless rich-girls' institution on a scholarship, and hopes to grow as lovely as her fellow student and idol Shirayuri. But Shirayuri hides a terrible secret: she's a trash-talking, combo-chaining, newbie-stomping, ruthless hardcore gamer! Could a mutual indulgence in no-holds-barred video game combat grow into a deeper rapport between these two girls?

Ejima launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in January 2020. Kadokawa published the eighth compiled book volume on October 22. Seven Seas released the seventh volume on December 17.

The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation, which premiered in 2023.

