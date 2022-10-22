Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games Manga Also Listed With Live-Action Show

Manga also has anime project in the works

The Twitter account for the Kikuya bookstore in Sendai posted an image on Friday of the fifth volume of Eri Ejima 's Tai Ari Deshita: Ojō-sama wa Kakutō Game Nante Shinai ( Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games ) manga, which lists that the manga is inspiring a live-action show.

The manga is also inspiring an anime.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kuromi Girls' Academy is a refined, elegant school that expects the very best in deportment from its young ladies. Aya got into this peerless rich-girls' institution on a scholarship, and hopes to grow as lovely as her fellow student and idol Shirayui. But Shirayui hides a terrible secret: she's a trash-talking, combo-chaining, newbie-stomping, ruthless hardcore gamer! Could a mutual indulgence in no-holds-barred video game combat grow into a deeper rapport between these two girls?

Seven Seas will release the manga's fourth volume on November 22.

Ejima launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in January 2020. The fifth volume released on Friday.



Source: Kikuya Sendai's Twitter account