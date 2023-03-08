Live-Action Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games Series Reveals Cast, Visual, May 19 Premiere

The staff of the live-action series adaptation of Eri Ejima 's Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games ( Tai Ari Deshita: Ojō-sama wa Kakutō Game Nante Shinai ) manga revealed on Monday the series' visual, main cast, and May 19 premiere.

© NTT DOCOMO, Inc.

The series' cast includes:

Mizuki Kayashima as Aya Mitsuki

Ririka Tanabe as Mio Yorue

Akana Ikeda as Yū Inui

Riko Nagase as Tamaki Ichinose

Ryoma Ouchida is directing the series, and Anna Kawahara is writing the script.

The series will premiere on May 19 at 12:00 p.m. JST on streaming service Lemino, and will have eight episodes.

Ejima launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Flapper magazine in January 2020. Kadokawa published the fifth compiled book volume in October 2022.

Seven Seas is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Kuromi Girls' Academy is a refined, elegant school that expects the very best in deportment from its young ladies. Aya got into this peerless rich-girls' institution on a scholarship, and hopes to grow as lovely as her fellow student and idol Shirayui. But Shirayui hides a terrible secret: she's a trash-talking, combo-chaining, newbie-stomping, ruthless hardcore gamer! Could a mutual indulgence in no-holds-barred video game combat grow into a deeper rapport between these two girls?

Seven Seas will release the manga's fifth volume on May 23.

The manga is also inspiring an anime.

Source: Comic Natalie



