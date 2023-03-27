Chiikawa Anime Expands to Air Twice Weekly Beginning in April

Anime previously aired new episode every Friday

The staff for the anime of Nagano 's Chiikawa manga revealed on Monday that starting in April the anime will now air two episodes every week, on Tuesday and Friday. Original manga creator Nagano drew the below illustration to celebrate the announcement.

©nagano / chiikawa committee ©Gray Parka Service

The anime premiered in April 2022, and airs every Friday within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and is streaming it on HIDIVE with English subtitles.

11-year-old actress Haruka Aoki (Liza in the Japanese dub of Mighty Express) voices the titular character Chiikawa as her first television anime voice acting role. 12-year-old actor Makoto Tanaka ( Okko's Inn ) voices Hachiware. Ari Ozawa voices Usagi.

Takenori Mihara ( Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco ) is directing the anime. Shūgo Tokumaru is composing the anime's music. Doga Kobo is producing the anime.

The manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" ( Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu ) known as Chiikawa. Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

Nagano originally started serializing the manga under the title Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu on Twitter in January 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie