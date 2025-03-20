Chiikawa Anime to Air Reruns Until New Episodes Resume in July

Anime to rerun "pivotal" episodes for 3 months while staff prepares new episodes

Image via Chiikawa anime's website ©ナガノ / ちいかわ製作委員会

The official website for the anime of'smanga announced on Friday that the anime's staff is preparing a new series for the anime, and will end regular airing of new episodes from the current anime in April. New episodes will not air for three months, so the anime will instead do a "revival" rebroadcast of older "pivotal" episodes. New episodes will debut in July.

Nagano 's original Chiikawa manga follows the sometimes happy, sometimes sad, and a tad stressful daily life of "some sort of small, cute creature" (nanka chiisakute kawaii yatsu) known as Chiikawa. Chiikawa enjoys delicious food with bees and rabbits, toils hard every day for the rewards of work, and still maintains a smile.

The manga's anime premiered in April 2022, and it previously aired every Friday within Fuji TV 's morning news and entertainment program Mezamashi Terebi , before it began airing twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays in April 2023. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and is streaming it on HIDIVE with English subtitles.

Child actress Haruka Aoki (Liza in the Japanese dub of Mighty Express) voices the titular character Chiikawa as her first television anime voice acting role. Child actor Makoto Tanaka ( Okko's Inn ) voices Hachiware. Ari Ozawa voices Usagi.

Takenori Mihara ( Lovely Movie: Itoshi no Muco ) is serving as series director, and Juria Matsumura directing the anime at Dōga Kōbō . Shūgo Tokumaru is composing the anime's music.

Nagano originally started serializing the manga under the title Nanka Chiisakute Kawaii Yatsu on Twitter in January 2020.