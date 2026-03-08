Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Spinoff Manga Ends

Manga launched last September; final volume ships on May 1

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, Yuji Iwasaki, Shueisha

Jujutsu Kaisen ≡

This year's 15th issue of'smagazine published the final chapter on Monday ofcreatorandillustrator's(read as) manga. The manga's third and final volume will ship on May 1.

The manga launched last September as a short-term serialization. The first volume shipped on January 5 in Japan, and the second volume shipped on March 4.

Viz Media 's Shonen Jump platform and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus platform are both publishing the manga in English. MANGA Plus describes the story:

It's been 68 years since the Culling Game. In 2086, an alien race known as the Simurians arrive on Earth in a spaceship. The fate of the world lies in the hands of two jujutsu sorcerers Yuka and Tsurugi Okkotsu. Jujutsu sorcerers and aliens, what chaos will be born from this meeting?

Akutami launched the Jujutsu Kaisen manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha also published the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service. The manga has 30 volumes.

The first anime adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2023 and aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapted both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of the manga. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub.

The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc received a compilation film that opened in Japan in May 2025. GKIDS acquired the film and screened it in theaters in the United States in July 2025.

The Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution ( Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins ) compilation film is a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season. The film opened throughout Japan on November 7, and opened in North America on December 5.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 , the first part of the third season of the anime, premiered with the first two episodes as a one-hour special on January 8 on the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide, excluding Asia.