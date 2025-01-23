Manga UP! Global Adds The Banished Saint's Pilgrimage: From Dying to Thriving, Rokurei: The Anti-Exorcism Division Manga

Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service started publishing Komugi Awaya 's The Banished Saint's Pilgrimage: From Dying to Thriving ( Yomei Wazuka Dakara to Tsuihō Sareta Seijo Desu ga, Junrei no Tabi ni Detara Chō Kenkō ni Narimashita ) manga on Thursday, and Jinushi 's Rokurei: The Anti-Exorcism Division ( Rokurei: Tensei-shi Rinne-ku Yakusho Dairokkan-bu Joreika Katsudōki ) manga on Friday.

Image courtesy of Square Enix ©Komugi Awaya, Machibari, Square Enix

Manga UP! Global describes The Banished Saint's Pilgrimage: From Dying to Thriving :

Princess Platina, a devoted saint to her kingdom despite enduring cruel mistreatment, receives devastating news—she doesn't have long to live. Her stepsister seals her fate by ordering her on a harsh pilgrimage to the Holy Land, effectively banishing her from the royal castle. Eisen, a captive knight, is forced to accompany her as both attendant and witness to her death. What will become of their lives on this journey...?

The manga is an adaptation of Machibari 's 2022 light novel series of the same title. Awaya launched the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online manga website in September 2023. Square Enix will publish the manga's second compiled book volume on February 12.

Image courtesy of Square Enix ©Jinushi, Square Enix

Manga UP! Global describes Rokurei: The Anti-Exorcism Division :

In order to combat the rising number of spiritual incidents, the government established a local office specializing in ghostly phenomena. Namely, the Sixth Sense Department's Anti-Exorcism Division. Their purpose is to work as mediums between the living and the dead, literally mediating problems without the need for exorcism! See how it unfolds in this buddy cop mystery drama bordering between this world and the next. By Jinushi , the author of " Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You ."

Jinushi launched the manga in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in 2022. Square Enix published the manga's fifth volume in July 2024.

Source: Email correspondence