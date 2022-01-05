Funimation Streams Police in a Pod, Girls' Frontline, Slow Loop Anime

Funimation announced on Tuesday that it is streaming the Police in a Pod , Girls' Frontline , and Slow Loop anime in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand as part of the winter 2022 anime season.

Funimation began streaming the television anime of Miko Yasu 's Police in a Pod ( Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū ) manga on Wednesday.

The anime premiered on the AT-X channel on Wednesday.

The police comedy centers on female police officer Kawai, who had enough of a career she wasn't even that into. She was about to hand in her resignation, when the unthinkable happened — she met the new, female director of her station! And after spending a little time with this gorgeous role model, Kawai realizes that maybe she isn't quite done being an officer after all.

Yuzo Sato ( The Gokusen , Kaiji ) is directing the anime at Madhouse , and Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Ninja Nonsense , Samurai Girls ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya ( Laidbackers , Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 49 ) is designing the characters. Singer Riko Azuna is contributing the opening theme song "Shiranakya" (I Gotta Know), and Singer nonoc is contributing the ending theme song "Change."

Funimation will begin streaming the television anime of Sunborn Network 's Girls' Frontline smartphone game on Friday.

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and Abema on Friday. The series will also air on BS11 and AT-X , and it will stream on various services. (The anime was originally scheduled to stream globally last year.)

Shigeru Ueda ( Gekidol , Peach Boy Riverside ) is directing the series. Hideyuki Kurata ( Made in Abyss ) is in charge of series composition and scrpts. Masaki Yamada ( Deadman Wonderland , Tiger & Bunny ) is designing the characters. Takashi Watanabe is composing the music. Asahi Productions is animating the series, and Warner Bros. Japan is producing the project. Sunborn Network Technology and Mica Team are credited with the original story.

The game's story is set in an alternate timeline near-future Earth in the 2060s. The aftermath of a military accident that resulted in widespread disease, as well as the recent conclusion of careless nuclear war, has massively depopulated the planet, rendered much of the surface uninhabitable, and reduced once-great nations to shadows of their former selves. Androids used for labor and combat have become an important facet of life, and easily replicable and disposable androids known as Tactical Dolls (T-Dolls) are used by private military companies in the frontlines of numerous brushfire wars. In the game, the player takes the role of a fresh commander in a PMC, commanding T-Dolls to fight against a new AI threat.

Funimation will begin streaming the television anime of Maiko Uchino 's Slow Loop manga on Friday.

The anime will premiere in Japan on Friday.

The Slow Loop manga centers on Hiyori, a girl who enjoys fly fishing by the beach, an activity passed down to her by her late father. On one typical day at the beach, she happens to meet Koharu, who happens to be her new stepsister from her mother's new marriage.

Noriaki Akitaya ( Bakuman. , Castle Town Dandelion , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is directing the anime at CONNECT . Yuka Yamada ( Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid , Asteroid in Love , Umi Monogatari ) is in charge of the series scripts. Shoko Takimoto ( BONJOUR Sweet Love Patisserie , ORESUKI: Are you the only one who loves me? ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Takurō Iga ( Asteroid in Love , Case File nº221: Kabukicho ) is composing the music at Flying Dog .

Thanks to DokoMadeMo for the news tip.