Police in a Pod Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime in 2022

Kadokawa announced on Monday that a television anime of Miko Yasu 's Police in a Pod ( Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū ) manga will premiere next year:





The police comedy centers on female police officer Kawai, who had enough of a career she wasn't even that into. She was about to hand in her resignation, when the unthinkable happened — she met the new, female director of her station! And after spending a little time with this gorgeous role model, Kawai realizes that maybe she isn't quite done being an officer after all.

The anime will star:

Shion Wakayama as Mai Kawai

as Mai Kawai Yui Ishikawa as Seiko Fuji

Yuzo Sato ( The Gokusen , Kaiji ) is directing the anime at Madhouse , and Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Ninja Nonsense , Samurai Girls ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya ( Laidbackers , Shōnen Hollywood - Holly Stage for 49 ) is designing the characters.

Yasu launched the manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in November 2017, and Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volumes in June. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. The manga was nominated for the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards last year and the 45th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards this year. It was also #22 on Da Vinci Magazine 's most recent manga ranking for "Book of the Year."

The manga already inspired a live-action television series that premiered on July 7.