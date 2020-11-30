Chainsaw Man, Teasing Master Takagi-san, Duel Masters Nominated for 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards

The judging committee of the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$9,000). The winners will be announced on January 19.

Best Children's Manga

Title: Duel Masters series

Author: Shigenobu Matsumoto

Serialized in Coro Coro Comics ( Shogakukan )



Title: Chocolat no Mahō ( The Magic of Chocolate )

Author: Rino Mizuho

Serialized in Ciao ( Shogakukan )



Best Shōnen Manga

Title: Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san )

Author: Sōichirō Yamamoto

Serialized in Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Shogakukan )



Title: Burning Kabaddi ( Shakunetsu Kabaddi )

Author: Hajime Musashino

Serialized in Manga ONE ( Shogakukan )



Title: Chainsaw Man

Author: Tatsuki Fujimoto

Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump ( Shueisha )



Best Shōjo Manga

Title: Kuzu to Kemomimi (Scum and Animal Ears)

Author: Shippo Sugi

Serialized in &Flower ( Shogakukan )



Title: Yuzuki-sanchi no Yon Kyōdai (The Four Brothers of the Yuzuki Household)

Author: Shizuki Fujisawa

Serialized in Betsucomi ( Shogakukan )



Title: Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa (We Who Know Nothing of Love)

Author: Minami Mizuno

Serialized in Bessatsu Margaret ( Shueisha )



Best General Manga

Title: Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction

Author: Inio Asano

Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits ( Shogakukan )



Title: Promise Cinderella

Author: Oreko Tachibana

Serialized in Manga ONE ( Shogakukan )



Title: Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū (Hakozome: A Police Box Woman's Counterattack)

Author: Miko Yasu

Serialized in Morning ( Kodansha )



Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Neko, Hajimemashita ; Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san ; Nagi no Oitoma ; Aoashi ; and Kaguya-sama: Love is War .