News
Chainsaw Man, Teasing Master Takagi-san, Duel Masters Nominated for 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The judging committee of the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards revealed the nominees for this year's awards. Each winning title will be honored with a bronze statuette and a prize of 1 million yen (about US$9,000). The winners will be announced on January 19.
Best Children's Manga
Title: Duel Masters series
Author: Shigenobu Matsumoto
Serialized in Coro Coro Comics (Shogakukan)
Title: Chocolat no Mahō (The Magic of Chocolate)
Author: Rino Mizuho
Serialized in Ciao (Shogakukan)
Best Shōnen Manga
Title: Teasing Master Takagi-san (Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san)
Author: Sōichirō Yamamoto
Serialized in Monthly Shonen Sunday (Shogakukan)
Title: Burning Kabaddi (Shakunetsu Kabaddi)
Author: Hajime Musashino
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)
Title: Chainsaw Man
Author: Tatsuki Fujimoto
Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha)
Best Shōjo Manga
Title: Kuzu to Kemomimi (Scum and Animal Ears)
Author: Shippo Sugi
Serialized in &Flower (Shogakukan)
Title: Yuzuki-sanchi no Yon Kyōdai (The Four Brothers of the Yuzuki Household)
Author: Shizuki Fujisawa
Serialized in Betsucomi (Shogakukan)
Title: Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa (We Who Know Nothing of Love)
Author: Minami Mizuno
Serialized in Bessatsu Margaret (Shueisha)
Best General Manga
Title: Dead Dead Demon's Dededededestruction
Author: Inio Asano
Serialized in Weekly Big Comic Spirits (Shogakukan)
Title: Promise Cinderella
Author: Oreko Tachibana
Serialized in Manga ONE (Shogakukan)
Title: Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū (Hakozome: A Police Box Woman's Counterattack)
Author: Miko Yasu
Serialized in Morning (Kodansha)
Shogakukan has been awarding this prize since 1956 (for works published in 1955). Last year's winners included Neko, Hajimemashita; Maiko-san Chi no Makanai-san; Nagi no Oitoma; Aoashi; and Kaguya-sama: Love is War.
Source: Shogakukan's website