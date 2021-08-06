Girls' Frontline TV Anime's Video Unveils Staff, Opening Theme, 2022 Debut

Key visual, character visuals also unveiled

The staff for the television anime of Sunborn Network 's Girls' Frontline smartphone game unveiled on Friday the first full promotional video, key visual, character visuals, staff, and 2022 premiere. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "BAD CANDY" by yukaDD.

Shigeru Ueda ( Gekidol , Peach Boy Riverside ) is directing the series. Hideyuki Kurata ( Made in Abyss ) is in charge of series composition and screenplay. Masaki Yamada ( Deadman Wonderland , Tiger & Bunny ) is designing the characters. Takashi Watanabe is composing the music. Asahi Productions is animating the series, and Warner Bros. Japan is producing the project. Sunborn Network Technology and Mica Team are credited with the original story.

The show stars:

Haruka Tomatsu as M4A1M

Nozomi Yamane as M16A1

Emiri Katō as ST AR-15

Yukari Tamura as M4 SOPMOD II:

The anime was originally scheduled to stream globally this year.

The game's story is set in an alternate timeline near-future Earth in the 2060s. The aftermath of a military accident that resulted in widespread disease, as well as the recent conclusion of careless nuclear war, has massively depopulated the planet, rendered much of the surface uninhabitable, and reduced once-great nations to shadows of their former selves. Androids used for labor and combat have become an important facet of life, and easily replicable and disposable androids known as Tactical Dolls (T-Dolls) are used by private military companies in the frontlines of numerous brushfire wars. In the game, the player takes the role of a fresh commander in a PMC, commanding T-Dolls to fight against a new AI threat.

Mica Team, a Chinese dōjin game circle, founded Sunborn Network , and launched Girls' Frontline in mainland China in May 2016. An English version launched in May 2018, and a Japanese version launched in August 2018 under the title Dolls' Frontline . Sunborn Network is currently developing a Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium sequel, as well as Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery , a remake of Mica Team's earlier Codename: Bakery Girl game, set in the same universe as Girls' Frontline .

