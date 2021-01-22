Girls' Frontline Show Confirmed as TV Anime by Asahi Production

The official website for Warner Bros. Japan and Sunborn Networks' animation based on Sunborn Networks' Girls' Frontline opened on Friday and confirmed the animation is a television anime that will premiere this year with streaming.

The game's story is set in an alternate timeline near-future Earth in the 2060s. The aftermath of a military accident that resulted in widespread disease, as well as the recent conclusion of careless nuclear war, has massively depopulated the planet, rendered much of the surface uninhabitable, and reduced once-great nations to shadows of their former selves. Androids used for labor and combat have become an important facet of life, and easily replicable and disposable androids known as Tactical Dolls (T-Dolls) are used by private military companies in the frontlines of numerous brushfire wars. In the game, the player takes the role of a fresh commander in a PMC, commanding T-Dolls to fight against a new AI threat.

Mica Team, a Chinese dōjin game circle, founded Sunborn Network, and launched Girls' Frontline in mainland China in May 2016. An English version launched in May 2018, and a Japanese version launched in August 2018 under the title Dolls' Frontline . Sunborn Network is currently developing a Girls' Frontline 2: Exilium sequel, as well as Reverse Collapse: Code Name Bakery , a remake of Mica Team's earlier Codename: Bakery Girl game, set in the same universe as Girls' Frontline .

