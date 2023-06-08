Police in a Pod's Miko Yasu Launches New Manga on June 15

Historical comedy manga set in Edo period depicts Father of Japanese Police

This year's 28th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Miko Yasu will launch a new manga titled DanDon in the magazine's next issue on June 15.

Image via Morning magazine's website © 2008-2023 Kodansha Ltd.

The historical comedy manga, set during the end of the Edo period, depicts the Father of the Japanese Police (Kawaji Toshiyoshi). Within the mob hidden in the shadows of history, a samurai who gave up being a samurai risks his own life, and fights the information warfare for a bigger cause.

Yasu ended the first part of her Police in a Pod ( Hakozume: Kōban Joshi no Gyakushū ) manga in June 2022, and put the series on hiatus to prepare for the new manga series.

Yasu launched Police in a Pod in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in November 2017, and Kodansha published the 23rd volume on February 21. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The manga won the Best General Manga award in the 66th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2021 and it won the Best General Manga award in the 46th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2022.

The manga has more than 5 million copies in circulation, including digital copies sold.

The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the series as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action series that aired from July to September 2021.