K Manga Adds Atsuko Namba's Square Up for Love, Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow Manga in English

Image via K MANGA's X/Twitter account © Atsuko Namba

Koi Suru Shikaku

Furitsumore Kodokuna Shi yo

'sservice announced on X (formerly) on Thursday and Friday that it has added Atsuko Namba's) manga andand's) manga in English.

K MANGA describes Square Up for Love 's story:

Mize Takahashi is a 28-year-old office worker who lives by herself. She's currently dating Sakurai-senpai from the same company☆―or so she thought. Is it possible that she's actually the one he's cheating on his girlfriend with?! While heartbroken, Mize has an unexpected reunion at her family's restaurant with her childhood friend Ritsu, who is nine years her junior. It has been ages since Mize last saw him, but the person he likes is…actually her?! At age 28, an uncertain love begins.

Namba launched the manga in Kodansha 's Be Love magazine in July 2024. The company shipped the fourth compiled book volume of the manga on April 13.



Image via Amazon Japan © Hajime Inoryū, Shōta Itō

Lonely Deaths Lie Thick as Snow

Kodansha

Kodansha

launched on'sapp in August 2021. The manga will end with its 12th compiled book volume.published the 11th volume on December 23.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga and describes the story:

A routine call regarding a burglary at an empty mansion leads cocky young police detective Jin Saeki to a gruesome and shocking discovery. The corpses of 13 children, along with the presence of a strange symbol, spur a manhunt for Juzo Haikawa, the mysterious absentee owner of the house. So begins an investigation (and an obsession) that will take Jin all over Japan and into the darkest recesses of both the past and the human soul.

Kodansha USA shipped the first volume on March 3 and will ship the second volume on May 12.

The manga inspired a live-action series in July 2024.

