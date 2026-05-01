Pac-Man Gets New 'Snack Breaks' Animated Shorts on May 22

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Friday that its Pac-Man franchise is getting a series of animated shorts titled " Pac-Man : Snack Breaks." The first episode will debut on the franchise 's official YouTube channel on May 22, " Pac-Man Day," and new episodes will premiere every month. The company streamed a teaser trailer:

Noah Pardo is directing the series at New York-based studio Cartuna with lead producers Adam Belfer, James Belfer, Monica Mazel, Garrett Beltis, and Ben Bishop.

The show stars Mike Cefalo as Pac-Man and Inky, Mike Bodie as Blinky, Rebecca Wang as Pinky, and Lukas Arnold as Clyde.

The shorts follow Pac-Man as he leaves PAC-Village for New Pac-City. However, Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde of Team Ghost follow him.

The company will also commemorate Pac-Man 's birthday, with an event on May 16 featuring a special screening and panel of the animated short series before its debut. The event coincides with the "45 Years of PAC-MAN ” exhibition at The Paley Museum."

The Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac game will also get a new free costume for Pac-Man 's birthday.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, a remake of the original Pac-Man World 2 game, launched for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam last September.

Shadow Labyrinth , a reimagining of Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Pac-Man game, launched last July for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam .

The Secret Level adult animated anthology series from the LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creative team previously debuted a Pac-Man episode in December 2024 that showed a reimagining similar to Shadow Labyrinth .

Source: Press release