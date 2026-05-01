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Pac-Man Gets New 'Snack Breaks' Animated Shorts on May 22

posted on by Alex Mateo
1st episode debuts on YouTube on May 22

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed on Friday that its Pac-Man franchise is getting a series of animated shorts titled "Pac-Man: Snack Breaks." The first episode will debut on the franchise's official YouTube channel on May 22, "Pac-Man Day," and new episodes will premiere every month. The company streamed a teaser trailer:

Noah Pardo is directing the series at New York-based studio Cartuna with lead producers Adam Belfer, James Belfer, Monica Mazel, Garrett Beltis, and Ben Bishop.

The show stars Mike Cefalo as Pac-Man and Inky, Mike Bodie as Blinky, Rebecca Wang as Pinky, and Lukas Arnold as Clyde.

The shorts follow Pac-Man as he leaves PAC-Village for New Pac-City. However, Inky, Blinky, Pinky, and Clyde of Team Ghost follow him.

The company will also commemorate Pac-Man's birthday, with an event on May 16 featuring a special screening and panel of the animated short series before its debut. The event coincides with the "45 Years of PAC-MAN” exhibition at The Paley Museum."

The Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac game will also get a new free costume for Pac-Man's birthday.

Bandai Namco Entertainment's Pac-Man game franchise debuted with its original arcade game in 1980. The franchise inspired the Pac-World television anime series in 2013.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, a remake of the original Pac-Man World 2 game, launched for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam last September.

Shadow Labyrinth, a reimagining of Bandai Namco Entertainment's Pac-Man game, launched last July for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam.

The Secret Level adult animated anthology series from the LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creative team previously debuted a Pac-Man episode in December 2024 that showed a reimagining similar to Shadow Labyrinth.

Source: Press release

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