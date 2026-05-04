Doraemon, Crayon Shin-chan, Initial D Home Lookalikes Spotted in NTE: Neverness to Everness Game

Hours after the open-world, action role-playing, hack-and-slash video game NTE: Neverness to Everness launched on April 29, players reported spotting some familiar-looking homes and locations within the game. Players found homes and locations strikingly similar to the central Nobi home and frequently used open lot from Doraemon , the Nohara home from Crayon Shin-chan , and locations from Initial D and the Fate franchise .

Nobi home lookalike © Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company. Doraemon open lot lookalike © Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company.

Nohara house lookalike © Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company. Fuyuki Bridge lookalike © Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company.

An Inside Games article published on Friday identified four spots within NTE: Neverness to Everness apparently based on iconic locations: a Fuyuki Bridge lookalike from the Fate franchise , a camp site logo reminiscent of Laid-Back Camp , an apparent Exit 0 spoof of the breakout video game Exit 8, and spitting images of the (in)famous Fujiwara Tofu shop and Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) from Initial D .

Japanese news aggregate site Hachima Kikō reposted online reactions to these lookalike locations on Friday. Hachima Kikō then reposted online reports of possible generative AI use within NTE: Neverness to Everness, specifically a poster for the in-game fictional film Summer Clear Sky (Natsubi no Aosora) apparently based on Makoto Shinkai 's 2019 film Weathering With You .

ANN confirmed several of the lookalike locations (pictured above) in NTE but has not verified the Summer Clear Sky poster in the game. An Instagram user posted a video of the "film's" trailer within NTE: Neverness to Everness. However, when ANN checked the location in the game, an apparent spoof of the Kamen Rider franchise was in its place.

Floe Cinema from NTE: Neverness to Everness © Hotta Studio, a Perfect World company.