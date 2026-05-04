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Doraemon, Crayon Shin-chan, Initial D Home Lookalikes Spotted in NTE: Neverness to Everness Game
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Hours after the open-world, action role-playing, hack-and-slash video game NTE: Neverness to Everness launched on April 29, players reported spotting some familiar-looking homes and locations within the game. Players found homes and locations strikingly similar to the central Nobi home and frequently used open lot from Doraemon, the Nohara home from Crayon Shin-chan, and locations from Initial D and the Fate franchise.
An Inside Games article published on Friday identified four spots within NTE: Neverness to Everness apparently based on iconic locations: a Fuyuki Bridge lookalike from the Fate franchise, a camp site logo reminiscent of Laid-Back Camp, an apparent Exit 0 spoof of the breakout video game Exit 8, and spitting images of the (in)famous Fujiwara Tofu shop and Toyota Sprinter Trueno (AE86) from Initial D.
Japanese news aggregate site Hachima Kikō reposted online reactions to these lookalike locations on Friday. Hachima Kikō then reposted online reports of possible generative AI use within NTE: Neverness to Everness, specifically a poster for the in-game fictional film Summer Clear Sky (Natsubi no Aosora) apparently based on Makoto Shinkai's 2019 film Weathering With You.
ANN confirmed several of the lookalike locations (pictured above) in NTE but has not verified the Summer Clear Sky poster in the game. An Instagram user posted a video of the "film's" trailer within NTE: Neverness to Everness. However, when ANN checked the location in the game, an apparent spoof of the Kamen Rider franchise was in its place.
Sources: Inside Games' X/Twitter account, Inside Games via dr.jonyislive's Instagram account, Hachima Kikō (link 2)