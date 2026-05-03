Lord El-Melloi II-sei no Bōken Light Novels to End in 13th Volume

Sequel to Fate spinoff novel series Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files launched in December 2020

Writer Makoto Sanda reported on Saturday that he is now writing the 13th volume of the Lord El-Melloi II-sei no Bōken (The Adventures of Lord El-Melloi II) sequel series to the Lord El-Melloi II-sei no Jikenbo (Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files) mystery novel spinoff. Sanda posted a photo of the volume's draft that indicates that the series will end in that 13th volume.

Sanda also reported that Fate franchise creator Kinoko Nasu looked over the draft for the 12th volume, and thus, the writing process for that volume is now complete.

Image via Amazon Japan © Makoto Sanda, Mineji Sakamoto, Type-Moon

The novels center on the titular character Lord El-Melloi II, the adult Waver Velvet from Fate/Zero , and successor of Kayneth, as well as Lord El-Melloi II's apprentice Gray. The story takes place in the Clock Tower, the Mage's Association's headquarters in England. There, Lord El-Melloi II and Gray solve various mysteries of a magical nature surrounding the Mage's Association.

Sanda launched the sequel novel series with illustrations by Mineji Sakamoto in December 2020. Type-Moon shipped the 11th novel on December 31.

Sanda published the first novel of the original series in December 2014. Type-Moon shipped the 10th novel in May 2019. Tō Azuma launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in 2017. Kadokawa shipped the 14th volume on April 10.

The television anime Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note premiered in Japan in July 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also streamed the anime. Anime Expo screened the U.S. premiere of the first two episodes in July 2019.

The anime received a special edition in December 2021.

Sanda published his Rental Magica light novel series from 2004 to 2013 in 24 volumes. He serialized the novel series in Kadokawa 's The Sneaker light novel magazine before it ceased publication in 2011. A 24-episode television anime adaptation premiered in 2007. Right Stuf released the series on DVD in North America.

Sanda was the dungeon master for the "Red Dragon" tabletop role-playing session that inspired the Chaos Dragon television anime. Type-Moon co-founder and Fate/stay night writer Kinoko Nasu participated as player in the game, alongside Fate/Zero author Gen Urobuchi , and other Japanese authors.



Source: Makoto Sanda 's X/ Twitter account





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