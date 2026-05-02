Diana: “Hunters fight all these huge monsters and they can't hack them? Maybe bots aren't that bad after all!”

Monster Hunter fans woke up to shocking news on Wednesday. The Monster Hunter games' social media had been “hacked” by hit video game Pragmata's Diana. The renamed “Diana Monster Hunter” account made a mysterious post in binary code with a video of Diana reciting the digits. According to the binary-to-ASCII-text converting website RapidTables, the code reads, “Monster Hunter X account initiating hack!”

01001101 01101111 01101110 01110011 01110100 01100101 01110010 00100000 01001000 01110101 01101110 01110100 01100101 01110010 00100000 01011000 00100000 01100001 01100011 01100011 01101111 01110101 01101110 01110100 00100000 01101001 01101110 01101001 01110100 01101001 01100001… pic.twitter.com/1QCU2qkacx — Diana 👉 Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2026

Following the “hack” by Diana, the Monster Hunter account banner and icon were replaced with original Pragmata illustrations.

Image via x.com ©CAPCOM Image via x.com ©CAPCOM

Less than two hours after the “hack,” the Monster Hunter account released an image of Diana holding a Monster Hunter sword and egg. The background features a street sign for Resident Evil's Raccoon City. The post's caption reads, “Diana here, from @PRAGMATAGame! I hacked into this strange egg and huge sword…and ended up in a place full of monsters! Some of them are scary, but some are cute too~ I'll be seeing what it means to be a Hunter and Rider. Let's play together!”

Diana here, from @PRAGMATAGame! I hacked into this strange egg and huge sword…and ended up in a place full of monsters! Some of them are scary, but some are cute too~ 🥹



I'll be seeing what it means to be a Hunter and Rider. Let's play together! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/1pk41MxXTs — Diana 👉 Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2026

Diana further posted she had found a “highly confidential” .mp4 file in a Monster Hunters Stories 3 file.

I found a file in the "Monster Hunter Stories 3" folder that says "DeviljhoTail.mp4" but I'm not sure what that means. It says "highly confidential" so I guess I'll leave it alone for now! pic.twitter.com/GwFfQahTjI — Diana 👉 Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2026

As of press time, the most recent “hack” post by Diana features an image of Pragmata character Hugh Williams running from a monster. The posts caption reads, “Hunters fight all these huge monsters and they can't hack them? Maybe bots aren't that bad after all! Hear that, Hugh? The next time we fight a big bot, we need to be more like those Hunters!”

Hunters fight all these huge monsters and they can't hack them? Maybe bots aren't that bad after all!



Hear that, Hugh? The next time we fight a big bot, we need to be more like those Hunters! pic.twitter.com/Y2O3eK8BYl — Diana 👉 Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) April 28, 2026

Diana Also “Hacks” Pragmata's Own Account

The Monster Hunter account isn't the only CAPCOM -related account Diana “hacked.” On April 26, the Pragmata account also posted a mysterious message in binary with a video of Diana reciting the digits. According to RapidTables, the code reads, “PRAGMATA X account initiating hack!”

01010000 01010010 01000001 01000111 01001101 01000001 01010100 01000001 00100000 01011000 00100000 01100001 01100011 01100011 01101111 01110101 01101110 01110100 00100000 01101001 01101110 01101001 01110100 01101001 01100001 01110100 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01101000… pic.twitter.com/BkhKlC7Gow — Diana (@PRAGMATAgame) April 24, 2026

Following the “hack” by Diana, the Pragmata account banner and icon were replaced with original Pragmata illustrations made by Diana.

Image via x.com ©CAPCOM Image via x.com ©CAPCOM

Just over an hour after the “hack” the Pragmata account released a larger version of the account icon image. The posts caption reads, “Hack COMPLETE! Hi everyone, it's me, Diana! I'll be posting here for a little bit! I'm so excited to learn about Earth from you all. Let's play together, okay?”

Hack COMPLETE! Hi everyone, it's me, Diana! I'll be posting here for a little bit! I'm so excited to learn about Earth from you all. Let's play together, okay? pic.twitter.com/63E6F6LUI4 — Diana (@PRAGMATAgame) April 24, 2026

Following the “hack,” the Pragmata account has posted several more messages from Diana. A post made on Wednesday suggests her next target may be the Street Fighter account. In the post Diana is seen performing a kick with the caption, “That flying lady said she's from a video game where a bunch of people get together and punch, kick, and throw fireballs! Wait...Hugh, what's a video game?”

That flying lady said she's from a video game where a bunch of people get together and punch, kick, and throw fireballs!



Wait...Hugh, what's a video game? pic.twitter.com/SVbg0zsRcq — Diana (@PRAGMATAgame) April 28, 2026

As of press time, CAPCOM and Pragmata have not announced when they will retake control of the account.

The question now is, which CAPCOM game's social media account will Diana “hack” next.