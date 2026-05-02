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Pragmata's Diana 'Hacks' Monster Hunter's Social Media

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Diana: “Hunters fight all these huge monsters and they can't hack them? Maybe bots aren't that bad after all!”

Monster Hunter fans woke up to shocking news on Wednesday. The Monster Hunter games' social media had been “hacked” by hit video game Pragmata's Diana. The renamed “Diana Monster Hunter” account made a mysterious post in binary code with a video of Diana reciting the digits. According to the binary-to-ASCII-text converting website RapidTables, the code reads, “Monster Hunter X account initiating hack!”

Following the “hack” by Diana, the Monster Hunter account banner and icon were replaced with original Pragmata illustrations.

pragmata-monster-hunter-01
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM
pragmata-monster-hunter-02
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

Less than two hours after the “hack,” the Monster Hunter account released an image of Diana holding a Monster Hunter sword and egg. The background features a street sign for Resident Evil's Raccoon City. The post's caption reads, “Diana here, from @PRAGMATAGame! I hacked into this strange egg and huge sword…and ended up in a place full of monsters! Some of them are scary, but some are cute too~ I'll be seeing what it means to be a Hunter and Rider. Let's play together!”

Diana further posted she had found a “highly confidential” .mp4 file in a Monster Hunters Stories 3 file.

As of press time, the most recent “hack” post by Diana features an image of Pragmata character Hugh Williams running from a monster. The posts caption reads, “Hunters fight all these huge monsters and they can't hack them? Maybe bots aren't that bad after all! Hear that, Hugh? The next time we fight a big bot, we need to be more like those Hunters!”

Diana Also “Hacks” Pragmata's Own Account

The Monster Hunter account isn't the only CAPCOM-related account Diana “hacked.” On April 26, the Pragmata account also posted a mysterious message in binary with a video of Diana reciting the digits. According to RapidTables, the code reads, “PRAGMATA X account initiating hack!”

Following the “hack” by Diana, the Pragmata account banner and icon were replaced with original Pragmata illustrations made by Diana.

pragmata-x-account-01
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM
pragmata-x-account-02
Image via x.com
©CAPCOM

Just over an hour after the “hack” the Pragmata account released a larger version of the account icon image. The posts caption reads, “Hack COMPLETE! Hi everyone, it's me, Diana! I'll be posting here for a little bit! I'm so excited to learn about Earth from you all. Let's play together, okay?”

Following the “hack,” the Pragmata account has posted several more messages from Diana. A post made on Wednesday suggests her next target may be the Street Fighter account. In the post Diana is seen performing a kick with the caption, “That flying lady said she's from a video game where a bunch of people get together and punch, kick, and throw fireballs! Wait...Hugh, what's a video game?”

As of press time, CAPCOM and Pragmata have not announced when they will retake control of the account.

The question now is, which CAPCOM game's social media account will Diana “hack” next.

Sources: Pragmata's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5), Pragmata's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4), RapidTables

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