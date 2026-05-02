Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls Game's Trailer Introduces Fighting Avengers

Fighting Avengers team includes Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Panther

Sony Interactive Entertainment began streaming a new trailer on Sunday for PlayStation Studios , Arc System Works , and Marvel Games' Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls 4v4 tag team fighter game. The trailer highlights the Fighting Avengers team, featuring Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, and Black Panther.

English version



Japanese version



The voice cast for the characters includes:

The trailer also reveals Wakanda as a stage.

The game will launch for PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 6 (August 7 in Japan).

The game's Ultimate Edition includes pre-order bonuses, five character costumes, animated chromatic colors unlocked for all 20 launch characters, and the Year One pass that will include four characters and one stage.

Other launch characters include: Ms. Marvel, Spider-Man, Peni Parker, Star-Lord, Storm, Wolverine, Magik, Danger, Doctor Doom, and Ghost Rider.

The game will have an Episode Mode single-player game mode, which will present a story in a motion comic format. The developers stated "a renowned writer from the original Marvel Comics " is helping build the world and write the story of Episode Mode.