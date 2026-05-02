Kakao Entertainment to Launch Webtoon Adaptation of Suji Kim's The Forgotten Meadows Web Novel

New story takes place in same universe as Under the Oak Tree

Image via Kakao Entertainment's website © Kakao Entertianment

Kakao Entertainment announced on April 29 it will release a webtoon adaptation of The Forgotten Meadows, a new web novel by Suji Kim, on May 5 via Kakao Page and Kakao Webtoon.

The project has drawn attention as the latest work from Kim, the author behind the global hit Under the Oak Tree, which became the first Korean web novel to enter The New York Times Best Seller list. The new story shares the same universe, further building on the established fanbase.

Originally released as a web novel, The Forgotten Meadows follows the tragic fate of imperial princess Thalia Roem Gurtah, who was born from an affair, and her entanglement with eastern nobleman Varkas Raedgo Siorkan. The romance-driven narrative quickly gained traction, topping Kakao Page 's new web novel rankings last year in both readership and purchases, and surpassing 20 million cumulative views.

The webtoon adaptation will be illustrated and adapted by Spoon , known for visually acclaimed works such as Who Made Me a Princess . The series is expected to emphasize the characters' complex emotional arcs through detailed visual storytelling, leveraging the vertical scroll format to enhance pacing, expression, and mood.

Currently, an official English version of the web novel is not available.

Manta has released the Under the Oak Tree novel and the ongoing webtoon adaptation in English digitally, and Inklore is publishing both as print versions. Manta has also released a webtoon adaptation of Kim's There's a Mouse in my House novel in English digitally.