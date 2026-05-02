Melty Blood:Twi-Lumina 2D Fighter Game Revealed for Release in Early 2027

Game to launch for PS5/4, Switch 2/Switch, Xbox One, PC via

Type-Moon announced on Saturday that it is developing the Melty Blood: Twi-Lumina 2D fighter game for release in early 2027 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The game will have voiceover in Japanese only, and text available in: Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

TYPE-MOON describes the game:

MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA is back and better than ever!

Refined battle mechanics! New characters join the fray! A tale of conflict stirs once again within a dream.

Kinoko Nasu and TYPE-MOON are credited for the original work, French Bread is developing the game, and Aniplex / Aniplex of America are publishing the game.

TYPE-MOON and French Bread's Melty Blood: Type Lumina 2D fighting game launched for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in September 2021. The game has text in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, and Korean.

The game uses the Tsukihime -A piece of blue glass moon- remake game as a base for its worldview, and is a completely new work. The game features more than 10 characters, including Shiki Tohno, Arcueid Brunestud, Akita Tohno, and Ciel. All characters have 10 color variations, as well as their own story.

Metarogu's MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA Piece in Paradise spinoff manga launched on the Type-Moon Comic Ace website in 2022, and ended on December 17.