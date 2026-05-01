Netflix, Crunchyroll Add 3rd Collection of Selected Episodes of Detective Conan Anime Featuring FBI

12 episodes never officially released in U.S. began streaming subbed/dubbed on Friday

Image via TMS Entertainment's X/Twitter account © Gosho Aoyama/Shogakukan • YTV • TMS 1996

Case Closed

Crunchyroll

Netflix

andbegan streaming on Friday a third specially curated selection of 12 episodes from the) anime onand. The selection is titled "FBI Intervention" and features episodes related to the FBI characters, all of which have never before been officially released in the U.S. The selection's specific episode numbers from the overall anime are 170-171, 226-227, 258-259, 277-278, 279-280, and 307-308.has not announced when more episodes will launch, but it teased news coming in May.

TMS began streaming the first specially curated selection of episodes on July 3. The episodes are streaming in Japanese and with a new English dub by Studio Nano , different from the Bang Zoom! and Funimation dubs. The first selection of episodes is titled "Conan vs. The Black Organization" and features episodes with the titular antagonists, including ones that had never before been available in the U.S. Crunchyroll and Netflix added more episodes to the first collection on August 21. "Rivals of the Great Detective," the second curated collection featuring episdoes related to Conan's rivals and allies, began streaming on November 1, and added more episodes on January 1.

The Detective Conan television anime premiered on January 8, 1996, and celebrated its 30th anniversary on January 8, 2026. The series airs its 1,200th episode on Saturday.

Gōshō Aoyama launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shounen Sunday magazine in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since January 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series. Viz Media publishes the manga under the name Case Closed , Funimation 's original localized title. The English manga release uses the same English names from the original Funimation dub when applicable, and it uses the original Japanese names otherwise.

The manga series centers on Conan Edogawa, the alias of detective Shinichi Kudo, whose body shrunk after being poisoned at the beginning of the story. Together with detective Kogoro Mori and his daughter Ran, Conan helps the police solve difficult mysteries.

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the franchise 's 29th film, opened in 526 theaters all over Japan on April 10 and sold 739,000 tickets to earn 1.13 billion yen (about US$7.1 million) on its opening day, another new record for the franchise , surpassing Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback film's 1.05 billion yen opening day earnings last year.

Sources: Netflix, TMS Entertainment