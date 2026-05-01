North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 26-May 2

If there’s one thing that these volumes have going for them, it’s that both Ichikura and Momose earnestly want to change.

― The high school debut or glow-up has become a staple of shoujo and shounen romances in recent decades. You know the story: a kid who was bullied or ignored or perhaps bad in middle school decides that since high school is a chance to start over, they're going to make some seriou...