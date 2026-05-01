News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 26-May 2

posted on by Alex Mateo
Yandere Dark Elf anime; DOGGO, Grendizer U: The Inception, My Super-Cute Black Mage! manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 April 28

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ako and Bambi Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 28
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian GN 3Cite Yen Press US$16.00 April 28
Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$59.95 April 28
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 28
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 12Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Blue Lock Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 April 28
Boy's Abyss GN 13Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 28
Bride of Ignat GN 1Please Tokyopop US$11.99 April 28
Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 28
Cells at Work! Lady GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 April 28
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 14Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Days With My Stepsister GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
DOGGO GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 28
The Eminence in Shadow GN 14Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
The Fed-Up Office Lady Wants to Serve the Villainess GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.00 April 28
Grendizer U: The Inception GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 April 28
Gunsmith Cats: Burst Omnibus GN 2Please Dark Horse US$29.99 April 28
Hell is Dark with No Flowers GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 28
Hirano and Kagiura GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Honey Lemon Soda GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
I Have a Crush at Work GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 April 28
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
I’ll Never Fall in Love With Amano! GN 3Please Tokyopop US$13.99 April 28
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 21Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love GN 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 28
Interspecies Reviewers GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 13Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 28
Killing Line GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 April 28
Kindergarten WARS GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Kirio Fanclub GN 1Please Vertical US$13.95 April 28
Land GN 2Please Yen Press US$40.00 April 28
Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Repeat GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
MAGICA GN 2Please Kodama US$24.99 May 1
Merit and the Egyptian God GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Mieruko-chan GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.99 April 28
Monster Musume: I Heart Monster Girls GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 28
My Girlfriend is 8 Meters Tall GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
My Girlfriend's Child GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! —AΩ— GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
My Lover Is Just Too Innocent to Handle GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
My New Life as a Cat GN 13Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
My Super-Cute Black Mage! GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Nina the Starry Bride GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 28
Oshi no Ko GN 13Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
The Prince Is in the Villainess' Way! GN 6Please Tokyopop US$13.99 April 28
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Pupposites Attract GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 28
The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 8Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 36Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 28
Romelia War Chronicle: The Count’s Daughter Rallies an Army in the Wake of Mankind’s Victory GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
Servamp GN 23Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 15Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Stomp, Kick, Love GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
A Suitable Fetish GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 28
Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 28
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 April 28
Toppu GP GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 28
Touring After the Apocalypse GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 15Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28
Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 28
You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 28
You Can't Escape from Mizudako-chan! GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 28
You Must Be This Tall to Propose! GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 April 28
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 28

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ako and Bambi GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
All Eyes on Nekoyashiki-kun! Notice Me, Not My Characters GN 1Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 29
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 28
And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 28
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 28
Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 April 28
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 April 28
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 12Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Boy's Abyss GN 13Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 28
Bride of Ignat GN 1Please Tokyopop US$9.99 April 28
Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Days With My Stepsister GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
DOGGO GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
Drops of God: Mariage GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 April 28
The Eminence in Shadow GN 14Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
The Fed-Up Office Lady Wants to Serve the Villainess GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
Fired? But I Maintain All the Software! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 29
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman GN 5Please Seven Seas US$6.99 April 28
Grendizer U: The Inception GN 1Please Titan US$8.99 April 28
Gunsmith Cats: Burst Omnibus GN 2Please Dark Horse US$17.99 April 28
Hell is Dark with No Flowers GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Hell Mode GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 29
Hirano and Kagiura GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Honey Lemon Soda GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 28
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
I’ll Never Fall in Love With Amano! GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 April 28
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 21Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Interspecies Reviewers GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
Kindergarten WARS GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Kirio Fanclub GN 1Please Vertical US$8.99 April 28
Land GN 2Please Yen Press US$19.99 April 28
Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Repeat GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
MAGICA GN 2Please Kodama US$12.99 May 1
Me & Roboco GN 19Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 28
Merit and the Egyptian God GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Mieruko-chan GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept GN 4Please Yen Press US$9.99 April 28
Monster Musume: I Heart Monster Girls GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
My Girlfriend is 8 Meters Tall GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
My Girlfriend's Child GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
My Lover Is Just Too Innocent to Handle GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
My New Life as a Cat GN 13Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
My Super-Cute Black Mage! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Oshi no Ko GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
The Prince Is in the Villainess' Way! GN 6Please Tokyopop US$7.99 April 28
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Pupposites Attract GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 28
Rebuild World GN 14Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 29
The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 36Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 28
Romelia War Chronicle: The Count’s Daughter Rallies an Army in the Wake of Mankind’s Victory GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
Servamp GN 23Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 29
So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 28
Stomp, Kick, Love GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
A Suitable Fetish GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Toppu GP GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 28
Touring After the Apocalypse GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28
You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 April 28
You Can't Escape from Mizudako-chan! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 28
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 28

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Purple Smoke Distortion Novel (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$28.00 April 30
Our Party Nearly Wiped and Then Everything Went Downhill Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$16.00 April 30
Witch and Mercenary Novel 6 Part 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 April 28

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Bladesmith's Enchanted Weapons Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 1
The Canon Fodder's Ascension from Pawn to World Unifier Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 1
Earl and Fairy Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 28
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 0Please J-Novel Club US$3.99 April 30
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Purple Smoke Distortion NovelPlease Viz Media US$19.99 April 30
Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
Our Party Nearly Wiped and Then Everything Went Downhill Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 30
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 30
Rebuild World Novel 8 Part 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 1
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 29
Worthless at Home, Whiz to the World Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 27

Audiobooks

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$24.99 April 28
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 8Cite Seven Seas US$24.99 April 28
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$24.99 April 28
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$24.99 April 28

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork XSEED US$29.99 April 28


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 19-25
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