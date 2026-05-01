News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 26-May 2
posted on by Alex Mateo
Yandere Dark Elf anime; DOGGO, Grendizer U: The Inception, My Super-Cute Black Mage! manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Yandere Dark Elf: She Chased Me All the Way From Another World! BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|April 28
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ako and Bambi Graphic Novel (GN) 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 28
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian GN 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 28
|Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$59.95
|April 28
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 28
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Blue Lock Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|April 28
|Boy's Abyss GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 28
|Bride of Ignat GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$11.99
|April 28
|Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 28
|Cells at Work! Lady GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|April 28
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Days With My Stepsister GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|DOGGO GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 28
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|The Fed-Up Office Lady Wants to Serve the Villainess GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Grendizer U: The Inception GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 28
|Gunsmith Cats: Burst Omnibus GN 2Please
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|April 28
|Hell is Dark with No Flowers GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 28
|Hirano and Kagiura GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|April 28
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|I’ll Never Fall in Love With Amano! GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 28
|The Ideal Sponger Life GN 21Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 28
|Interspecies Reviewers GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 28
|Killing Line GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|April 28
|Kindergarten WARS GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Kirio Fanclub GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|April 28
|Land GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$40.00
|April 28
|Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Repeat GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|MAGICA GN 2Please
|Kodama
|US$24.99
|May 1
|Merit and the Egyptian God GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Mieruko-chan GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|April 28
|Monster Musume: I Heart Monster Girls GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 28
|My Girlfriend is 8 Meters Tall GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|My Girlfriend's Child GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! —AΩ— GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|My Lover Is Just Too Innocent to Handle GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|My New Life as a Cat GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|My Super-Cute Black Mage! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 28
|Oshi no Ko GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|The Prince Is in the Villainess' Way! GN 6Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 28
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Pupposites Attract GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 28
|The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 36Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 28
|Romelia War Chronicle: The Count’s Daughter Rallies an Army in the Wake of Mankind’s Victory GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|Servamp GN 23Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Stomp, Kick, Love GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|A Suitable Fetish GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 28
|Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 28
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Tokyo Tarareba Girls Returns 2 GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|April 28
|Toppu GP GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 28
|Touring After the Apocalypse GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
|Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 28
|You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 28
|You Can't Escape from Mizudako-chan! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 28
|You Must Be This Tall to Propose! GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|April 28
|Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 28
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ako and Bambi GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|All Eyes on Nekoyashiki-kun! Notice Me, Not My Characters GN 1Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 29
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 28
|And Yet, You Are So Sweet GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 28
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 28
|Ashita no Joe: Fighting for Tomorrow GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|April 28
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 12Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Boy's Abyss GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 28
|Bride of Ignat GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Cat Companions Maruru and Hachi GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Days With My Stepsister GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|The Do-Over Damsel Conquers the Dragon Emperor GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|DOGGO GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Drops of God: Mariage GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|April 28
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|The Fed-Up Office Lady Wants to Serve the Villainess GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Fired? But I Maintain All the Software! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 29
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Grendizer U: The Inception GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$8.99
|April 28
|Gunsmith Cats: Burst Omnibus GN 2Please
|Dark Horse
|US$17.99
|April 28
|Hell is Dark with No Flowers GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Hell Mode GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 29
|Hirano and Kagiura GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 28
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|I’ll Never Fall in Love With Amano! GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|April 28
|The Ideal Sponger Life GN 21Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Interspecies Reviewers GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Kindergarten WARS GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Kirio Fanclub GN 1Please
|Vertical
|US$8.99
|April 28
|Land GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|April 28
|Lycoris Recoil Official Comic Anthology: Repeat GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|MAGICA GN 2Please
|Kodama
|US$12.99
|May 1
|Me & Roboco GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Merit and the Egyptian God GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Mieruko-chan GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Mii-chan Wants to Be Kept GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Monster Musume: I Heart Monster Girls GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|My Girlfriend is 8 Meters Tall GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|My Girlfriend's Child GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|My Lover Is Just Too Innocent to Handle GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|My New Life as a Cat GN 13Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|My Super-Cute Black Mage! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Oshi no Ko GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|The Prince Is in the Villainess' Way! GN 6Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|April 28
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Pupposites Attract GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 28
|Rebuild World GN 14Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 29
|The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 36Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 28
|Romelia War Chronicle: The Count’s Daughter Rallies an Army in the Wake of Mankind’s Victory GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Servamp GN 23Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 29
|So I'm a Spider, So What? GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Stomp, Kick, Love GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|A Suitable Fetish GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Tamamori's Fantasies Never Stop! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|To Sir, Without Love: I'm Divorcing You GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Toppu GP GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 28
|Touring After the Apocalypse GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|Yonoi Tsukihiko’s Happy Hell GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
|You Can’t Bluff the Sharp-Eyed Sister GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|April 28
|You Can't Escape from Mizudako-chan! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 28
|Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 28
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Purple Smoke Distortion Novel (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$28.00
|April 30
|Our Party Nearly Wiped and Then Everything Went Downhill Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|April 30
|Witch and Mercenary Novel 6 Part 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 28
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Bladesmith's Enchanted Weapons Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 1
|The Canon Fodder's Ascension from Pawn to World Unifier Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 1
|Earl and Fairy Novel 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 28
|Holmes of Kyoto Novel 0Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$3.99
|April 30
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Purple Smoke Distortion NovelPlease
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|April 30
|Magical Buffs: The Support Caster is Stronger Than He Realized! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|Our Party Nearly Wiped and Then Everything Went Downhill Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 30
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 30
|Rebuild World Novel 8 Part 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 1
|The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 29
|Worthless at Home, Whiz to the World Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 27
Audiobooks
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 28
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 28
|Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 28
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|April 28
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|XSEED
|US$29.99
|April 28
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.