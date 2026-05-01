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Needy Girl Overdose Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, May 2 Debut
posted on by Alex Mateo
The English dub stars:
- Michelle Marie as Purple Lollipop
- Allison Hill as Michica Gokubara
- Nicole Gose as Nechika-sama
- Erica Mendez as Kache
- Ray Chase as Kache's Boyfriend
- Kellen Goff as Otaku/Narrator
- Yong Yea as Otaku Customer
- Heather Gonzalez as Interview
The dub staff includes:
- Executive Producer: Yosuke Kodaka
- Supervising Producer: Akiko Izumitani
- Producer: Alexandria Hill
- Executive Producer (Bang Zoom!): Eric P. Sherman
- Co-Producers: Mami Okada, Mio Moroe
- ADR Director: Michelle Ruff
- ADR Writer: Erica Mendez
- Casting Supervisor: Mami Okada
- Casting Director: AJ Gam
- Project Manager: Jessica Peace
- Project Coordinator: Leah Tahmassian
- Sound Supervisor: Patrick Rodman
- Re-Recording Mixer: Ben Harrington
- Recording Engineers: John Shieh, Heidi Hoffmann, Esgardo Valadez
- Dialogue Editor: Heidi Hoffmann
- Audio Operations Supervisor: Ismael Yanez
- Assistant Engineers: Amalia Graciano, Yang Liu
- Video Technical Director: Troy Williams
- Video Coordination: Kevin Ross
- Subtitles/Forced Narratives: Megumi M. Tsuji
- Closed Captions: Kaylyn Saucedo
- Spotting: Lily Lammers
- Translation: Sheldon Drzk
The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels, and began streaming simultaneously on the ABEMA service, on April 4 at 24:30 JST (effectively April 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST). The anime also began running on the WOWOW channel and other streaming services on April 7.
WSS playground is credited for the original work in the anime. Masaoki Nakajima (New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT, Blue Archive The Animation, Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! episode director) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures. The game's scenario writer nyalra is credited for the original idea, scenario, and supervision. nyalra also penned the lyrics of the anime's opening song. The game's Ohisashiburi is similarly credited for the original character design, and Kenji Saikai (New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT episode key animator), Akari Takei (Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer 2nd key animator), and Umito Shimizu (Is the order a rabbit? episode 2nd key animator) are the main character designers.
Writer nyalra gave a statement in Japanese and English in November to report that WSS playground had removed him from management and promotion of the television anime. nyalra also claimed that he has not yet received full compensation for his work, but his legal representative is reviewing and negotiating the matter. He is continuing to consult his attorneys in order to protect his creative rights and integrity.
Aniplex describes the game:
NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE is a multi-ending adventure game depicting 30 days in the life of a girl with an intense desire for validation who aims to become the ultimate streamer, with the support of "P".
WSS playground and Xemono released the game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese. The game has over 3 million downloads. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
Itaru Bonnoki (The Vampire Dies in No Time) launched a manga adaptation of the game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick on Akita Shoten's Manga Cross website in March 2023. Kokamumo, who has made fan music videos for the original game, as well as the music videos for the original games "Internet Overdose" and "Internet Yamero" songs, launched a four-panel manga adaptation titled Needyga Plus (Needy Girl Plus) on the anime's official X/Twitter account on April 5.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)