The Quintessential Quintuplets Franchise Gets New TV Anime, New Original Video Anime

“ The Quintessential Quintuplets Special Event 2026 in Toyota Arena Tokyo” announced on Saturday both a new television anime based on the Gotōbun no Hanayome: Shunkashūtō (The Quintessential Quintuplets: The Four Seasons) sequel novel and a new original video anime based on the manga chapters that have yet to be animated.

The new television anime adapts Hajime Asano 's sequel novel under the full supervision of original creator Negi Haruba , and it will cover what happens after the original story. The novel also has a manga adaptation underway.

Source: Press release