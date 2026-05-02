My Hero Academia Manga Short Gets Anime Short This Summer

"I am a hero too" anime short adapts manga short in Ultra Age fan book

A manga short story that My Hero Academia creator Kōhei Horikoshi drew for the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book is inspiring a short anime. The anime short "I am a hero too" will debut this summer.

"I am a hero too" is the second short anime based on a My Hero Academia manga short, after the "More" short that aired on Saturday. Both are part of the franchise 's 10th anniversary project