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My Hero Academia Manga Short Gets Anime Short This Summer
posted on by Egan Loo
"I am a hero too" anime short adapts manga short in Ultra Age fan book
A manga short story that My Hero Academia creator Kōhei Horikoshi drew for the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book is inspiring a short anime. The anime short "I am a hero too" will debut this summer.
◤ #ヒロアカ 特別短編アニメが来る!! ◢— 僕のヒーローアカデミア／ヒロアカ アニメ公式 (@heroaca_anime) May 2, 2026
『僕のヒーローアカデミア Ultra Age』に収録、
堀越耕平先生が描き下ろした特別読切漫画が、
「I am a hero too」のタイトルで
アニメ化されることが決定!!
続報をお楽しみに!!
▶https://t.co/GwRrc7uQNo#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/4AtLoaJGwP
"I am a hero too" is the second short anime based on a My Hero Academia manga short, after the "More" short that aired on Saturday. Both are part of the franchise's 10th anniversary project
Sources: My Hero Academia franchise's website, Comic Natalie