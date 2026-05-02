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Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko Dodgeball Anime Unveils i☆Ris Ending Song, Another Cast Member
posted on by Egan Loo
The staff for the television anime of Tetsuhiro Koshita's Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko manga announced information on the anime's ending theme song and another cast member on Saturday. The voice acting idol unit i☆Ris is performing the ending theme song "Welcome to Azatosa World."
Yūki Wakai voices Peiko Nikaidō, the leader of Saint Arrows Academy's team:While the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei dodgeball manga centered on Danpei, the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel centers on Danpei's daughter Danko and her struggle to create the strongest dodgeball team in the Reiwa era.
The anime stars:
- Manaka Nakayama as Danko Ichigeki
- Kaori Maeda as Chinko Kobotoke
- Akira Sekine as Mochiko Etai
- Yō Taichi as Susan Canon
- Yū Sasahara as Honey Otohana
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Danpei Ichigeki, Danko's father (as an adult)
- Tetsu Inada as Chinnen Kobotoke, Chinko's father
Noriko Hidaka, who voiced Danpei Ichigeki in the earlier Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei anime, is reprising the role of Danpei in the new anime's scenes set in the past, as well as narrating this sequel anime.
Hiroshi Ikehata (two Dark Gathering seasons, three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is directing the anime at CUE. Kazuho Hyōdō (365 Days to the Wedding, three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is in charge of series scripts, and Narihito Sekikawa (TsumaSho, Halo Legends (OAV) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director.
The anime will premiere in July on the Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS11 channels.
Koshita serialized the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei (for which Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko is a sequel) in Shogakukan's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 1989 to 1995. The manga has 18 volumes. The manga inspired a television anime series from Animation 21 that aired from 1991 to 1992 for 47 episodes.
Koshita launched the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website in November 2022. Shogakukan published the fifth volume in Japan in January 2025, and the sixth volume on August 28.
Sources: Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's website, Comic Natalie