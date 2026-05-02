Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko Dodgeball Anime Unveils i☆Ris Ending Song, Another Cast Member

Noriko Hidaka , who voiced Danpei Ichigeki in the earlier Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei anime , is reprising the role of Danpei in the new anime's scenes set in the past, as well as narrating this sequel anime.

Hiroshi Ikehata (two Dark Gathering seasons, three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is directing the anime at CUE . Kazuho Hyōdō ( 365 Days to the Wedding , three Kiratto Pri☆Chan seasons, two TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You seasons) is in charge of series scripts, and Narihito Sekikawa ( TsumaSho , Halo Legends ( OAV ) is designing the characters and also serving as the chief animation director.

The anime will premiere in July on the Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 channels.

Koshita serialized the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei (for which Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko is a sequel) in Shogakukan 's Monthly CoroCoro Comic magazine from 1989 to 1995. The manga has 18 volumes. The manga inspired a television anime series from Animation 21 that aired from 1991 to 1992 for 47 episodes.

Koshita launched the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel on the Weekly CoroCoro Comic website in November 2022. Shogakukan published the fifth volume in Japan in January 2025, and the sixth volume on August 28.