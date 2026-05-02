News
Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko Dodgeball Anime Unveils i☆Ris Ending Song, Another Cast Member

posted on by Egan Loo
Yūki Wakai voices Saint Arrows Academy's team leader

The staff for the television anime of Tetsuhiro Koshita's Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko manga announced information on the anime's ending theme song and another cast member on Saturday. The voice acting idol unit i☆Ris is performing the ending theme song "Welcome to Azatosa World."

Yūki Wakai voices Peiko Nikaidō, the leader of Saint Arrows Academy's team:

character-nikaidopeiko
Image via Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's website
© こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会

dodge
Image via Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko anime's X/Twitter account
© こしたてつひろ／小学館／ドッジ弾子製作委員会
While the original Honō no Tōkyūji Dodge Danpei dodgeball manga centered on Danpei, the Honō no Tōkyūjo: Dodge Danko sequel centers on Danpei's daughter Danko and her struggle to create the strongest dodgeball team in the Reiwa era.

The anime stars:

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives