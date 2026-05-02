Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime Casts Akira Ishida

Asuma Kagemori appeared in episode 5

The staff for the television anime of Hiromu Arakawa 's Daemons of the Shadow Realm ( Yomi no Tsugai ) manga confirmed on Sunday that Akira Ishida is playing Asuma Kagemori. Asuma is the second-born son of the Kagemori family, and he appeared in episode 5 on Saturday.

Image via Daemons of the Shadow Realm's X/Twitter © Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX

©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX, Project TSUGAI ©Hiromu Arakawa/SQUARE ENIX

The anime premiered on the, andchannels on April 4 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT). It is also running on, Aomori Broadcasting,, and other channels. The anime will air for two consecutive(quarters of a year).streamed the anime first before other services and is streaming a same-day English dub for the series.

The anime stars:

Masahiro Andō ( Sword of the Stranger ) is directing the anime at Bones Film . Noboru Takagi (Kingdom seasons 3-6, Golden Kamuy first four seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nobuhiro Arai ( Bungo Stray Dogs ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Golden Kamuy , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchises) is composing the music. Vaundy will perform the opening theme song (for the anime's first half) titled "Tobu Toki" (Time to Fly), and singer yama performs the ending theme song "Tobō yo" (Let's Fly).

Additional staff members include:

Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

In a remote mountain village under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, the young Yuru contentedly lives off the land while staying close to the only family he has left—Asa, his precious twin sister. Asa, meanwhile, carries out a mysterious “duty” on behalf of the village while locked in a cage. Why is Asa a prisoner? And what other secrets does Yuru's otherwise idyllic home hide?

Arakawa ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Silver Spoon ) launched the manga in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on March 12.