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Daemons of the Shadow Realm Anime Casts Akira Ishida
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the television anime of Hiromu Arakawa's Daemons of the Shadow Realm (Yomi no Tsugai) manga confirmed on Sunday that Akira Ishida is playing Asuma Kagemori. Asuma is the second-born son of the Kagemori family, and he appeared in episode 5 on Saturday.The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels on April 4 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT). It is also running on HTB Hokkaido TV, Aomori Broadcasting, Miyagi TV, Sakuranbo TV, TV-U Fukushima, Television Niigata Network Co., Ltd., and other channels. The anime will air for two consecutive cours (quarters of a year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime first before other services and is streaming a same-day English dub for the series.
The anime stars:
- Kenshō Ono as Yuru
- Yume Miyamoto as Asa
- Yūichi Nakamura as Dera
- Misaki Kuno as Gabu-chan
- Takako Honda as "Left"
- Rikiya Koyama as "Right"
- Miyuri Shimabukuro as Hana
- Junichi Suwabe as Jin
Masahiro Andō (Sword of the Stranger) is directing the anime at Bones Film. Noboru Takagi (Kingdom seasons 3-6, Golden Kamuy first four seasons) is overseeing the series scripts, and Nobuhiro Arai (Bungo Stray Dogs) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Kenichiro Suehiro (Golden Kamuy, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- franchises) is composing the music. Vaundy will perform the opening theme song (for the anime's first half) titled "Tobu Toki" (Time to Fly), and singer yama performs the ending theme song "Tobō yo" (Let's Fly).
Additional staff members include:
- Daemon Design: Kōji Sugiura, Yoshiyuki Itō
- Color Key Artist: Yukari Goto
- Art Director: Tatsurō Ōnishi
- Art Setting: Shūhei Tada, Nariyuki Ogi
- CG Director: Mizuki Sasaki
- Compositing Director of Photography: Eiei Chō
- Editor: Ayumu Takahashi
- Sound Director: Kazuhiro Wakabayashi
- Sound Effects: Kōsuke Ogata
Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:
In a remote mountain village under the watchful eyes of two stone guardians, the young Yuru contentedly lives off the land while staying close to the only family he has left—Asa, his precious twin sister. Asa, meanwhile, carries out a mysterious “duty” on behalf of the village while locked in a cage. Why is Asa a prisoner? And what other secrets does Yuru's otherwise idyllic home hide?
Arakawa (Fullmetal Alchemist, Silver Spoon) launched the manga in Square Enix's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in December 2021. Square Enix published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on March 12.
Sources: Daemons of the Shadow Realm anime's website, Comic Natalie